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Prado on Webb: “If he was faster, he would have passed me”

Prado on Webb: “If he was faster, he would have passed me”

May 11, 2026, 1:30pm
Salt Lake City, UT Salt Lake CityMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The Salt Lake City SX round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross brought us some fireworks to end off the 2026 season. We all knew the situation in the 450SX Class with Ken Roczen and Hunter Lawrence in the winner-takes-all finale, but first, we had our third and final 250SX East/West Showdown of the season. And boy, did that final race provide some action!

Cole Davies bested Haiden Deegan to take the race win. Deegan went down twice trying to push towards Davies. Levi Kitchen landed second as Max Anstie scored third overall. 

In the 450SX Class, it was Chase Sexton who took the main event win, as Justin Cooper and Jorge Prado rounded out the podium. Cooper Webb finished fourth as Ken Roczen came through fifth. Roczen's fifth, paired with Hunter Lawrence's seventh place finish, gave Roczen the 450SX title. 

After the race, we heard from all six podium finishers plus the champion in Roczen, but we cut the best clips and made them into a 15-minute video below. Podium riders include: Cole Davies, Levi Kitchen, Max Anstie, Chase Sexton, Justin Cooper, and Jorge Prado.

Video: Feld Entertainment
Edit: Rob Filebark

Salt Lake City SX Results

Supercross

Salt Lake City - 250SX Showdown

May 9, 2026
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cole Davies Cole Davies 16:01.871 49.841 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
2 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 16:04.316 2.445 50.607 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Max Anstie Max Anstie 16:08.337 4.021 50.681 Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Yamaha YZ250F
4 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:16.593 8.257 50.021 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco 16:26.512 9.920 51.307 Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
Full Results
Supercross

Salt Lake City - 450SX

May 9, 2026
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:10.489 50.459 La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
2 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:12.585 2.096 50.862 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado 21:13.797 1.213 50.331 Lugo, Spain Spain KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:14.409 0.612 50.958 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
5 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:20.651 6.243 50.122 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Results
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