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POD Active Launches New K4 2.0 DangerBoy Limited Edition 2 Knee Braces

May 11, 2026, 7:00am
POD Active Launches New K4 2.0 DangerBoy Limited Edition 2 Knee Braces

The following press release is from POD Active:

POD LAUNCHES THE NEW K4 2.0 DANGERBOY LIMITED EDITION 2

POD Active is proud to announce the launch of the K4 2.0 DangerBoy Limited Edition 2 (DNGR1) — a bold tribute to one of the most electrifying riders in modern motocross, Haiden “DangerBoy” Deegan, and his epic 2025 championship season.

The new DNGR1 Knee Brace celebrates Haiden’s rise as one of the sport’s most electrifying young talents - claiming championships across Supercross, Motocross, and SuperMotocross. Finished with signature DangerBoy graphics and backed by POD’s proven protection technology this brace isn’t just built for performance, it’s built to represent.

For riders who want to stand out, stay protected, and ride with purpose!

“This design embodies the drive and determination behind Haiden’s championship triumphs,” says POD Active Marketing Manager Byron Marsh. “It stands as a tribute to his achievements and showcases the same trusted protection chosen by the sport’s elite..”

“..Yeah, I’m hyped on these signature edition Knee Braces, it took some time, but we got these things dialed. I’ve definitely enjoyed having free reign on the design..”
- Haiden Deegan

  • K420-DBLE2-DNGR1-DRK-LT_Front
    K420-DBLE2-DNGR1-DRK-LT_Front
  • K420-DBLE2-DNGR1-DRK-LT_Side
    K420-DBLE2-DNGR1-DRK-LT_Side
  • K420-DBLE2-DNGR1-DRK-LT_Side_45
    K420-DBLE2-DNGR1-DRK-LT_Side_45
  • K420-DBLE2-DNGR1-DRK-LT_Side_Bent
    K420-DBLE2-DNGR1-DRK-LT_Side_Bent
  • K420-DBLE2-DNGR1-DRK-PR
    K420-DBLE2-DNGR1-DRK-PR
  • K420-DBLE2-DNGR1-DRK-PR-RT
    K420-DBLE2-DNGR1-DRK-PR-RT
  • K420-DBLE2-DNGR1-DRK-RT_Front
    K420-DBLE2-DNGR1-DRK-RT_Front
  • K420-DBLE2-DNGR1-DRK-RT_Side
    K420-DBLE2-DNGR1-DRK-RT_Side
  • K420-DBLE2-DNGR1-DRK-RT_Side_45
    K420-DBLE2-DNGR1-DRK-RT_Side_45
  • K420-DBLE2-DNGR1-DRK-RT_Side_Bent
    K420-DBLE2-DNGR1-DRK-RT_Side_Bent

The DangerBoy Limited Edition 2 features:

  • Impact Modified Lightweight Composite frames anchor to the hinges for optimal load transfer away from the knee joint.
  • Patented Human Motion® technology uses the power of Synthetic Ligaments™ engineered from Vectran Fibres™ to provide progressive, multidirectional motion control.
  • CE impact tested and certified Full Coverage guards protect against impact, easily removable for multi-sport use.
  • Adaptive Cuffs are designed to conform to various leg shapes, while adapting to muscle movement.
  • Frame liners enhance comfort, reduce odour, plus capture the interior straps and clips to anchor the brace to your leg.
  • Quick-Loc Clip System and low-profile interior straps anchor the brace to your leg quicker and easier than ever.
  • Simple modular design allows you to replace worn out liners and straps, rebuild the hinge system and replace damaged impact guards.
  • Backed up with a two-year warranty.

Available Sizes:
Youth, XS/SM, MD/LG, XL/2X

Youth Pair RRPAdult Pair RRP
USD: $399.95USD: $549.95

With both braces dipped in blue and red, this asymmetric set is designed to stand out on the gate, in the air, and on the podium.

Visit www.podactive.comfor more information.

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