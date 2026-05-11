POD Active Launches New K4 2.0 DangerBoy Limited Edition 2 Knee Braces

The following press release is from POD Active:

POD LAUNCHES THE NEW K4 2.0 DANGERBOY LIMITED EDITION 2

POD Active is proud to announce the launch of the K4 2.0 DangerBoy Limited Edition 2 (DNGR1) — a bold tribute to one of the most electrifying riders in modern motocross, Haiden “DangerBoy” Deegan, and his epic 2025 championship season.

The new DNGR1 Knee Brace celebrates Haiden’s rise as one of the sport’s most electrifying young talents - claiming championships across Supercross, Motocross, and SuperMotocross. Finished with signature DangerBoy graphics and backed by POD’s proven protection technology this brace isn’t just built for performance, it’s built to represent.

For riders who want to stand out, stay protected, and ride with purpose!

“This design embodies the drive and determination behind Haiden’s championship triumphs,” says POD Active Marketing Manager Byron Marsh. “It stands as a tribute to his achievements and showcases the same trusted protection chosen by the sport’s elite..”

“..Yeah, I’m hyped on these signature edition Knee Braces, it took some time, but we got these things dialed. I’ve definitely enjoyed having free reign on the design..”

- Haiden Deegan