Jorge Prado Lands Podium at SX Finale, Fined Afterwards for “Obscene Hand Gesture” Towards Cooper Webb
It was a strong finish to the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season for Jorge Prado, who landed his second podium finish of the year.
The Red Bull KTM rider landed third at both the season opener and the season finale, scoring ninth in the 450SX championship standings. But afterwards, he was fined after he “violated the code of conduct by using an obscene hand gesture during the competition.” Prado gave a gesture to Webb as the crossed the finish line, then acted as if he was pulling back to wind up a punch for Webb as the #1 rode off (Video and photos below).
Here is the post-race note from the Race Direction (RD), via the SMX Media:
450 Championship Race – Race Direction reviewed an incident involving Rider #26 (Prado) and Rider #1 (Webb) in section 8 after the finish line. After review, it was determined that Rider #26 (Prado) violated the code of conduct by using an obscene hand gesture during the competition. Rider #26 (Prado) was assessed one rider license point and a fine.
You can watch the interaction after the race below.
Here you go pic.twitter.com/rITLEsNmgE— UTMX11 (@MTNMN28) May 10, 2026
Prado said the post-race media scrum:
“I’m always the guy that’s [being] taking out, I never take him [Cooper Webb] out,” Prado said. “So, he going pretty aggressive with me but like I said the other weekend, if he has a 20 minutes plus a lap to pass me and he decides always to go aggressive. If he was faster, he would have passed me before, like all of the other riders. I just focus on myself and hopefully next year I’m a bit better, so I don’t need to be fighting with him and being up front.”
Note, Webb took Prado out at the Detroit SX but last weekend, Webb’s block pass attempt on Prado late in the race resulted in the Yamaha rider going to the ground.