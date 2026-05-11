Someone had to win and someone had to lose. Both riders had championship shirts and hats ready, championship videos made, championship parties and plans. Both, surely, had visualized what this would look like. Roczen admitted he had this vision for weeks, so much so that he had already started to feel the emotions that come with winning the title, weeks earlier.

Lawrence is stoic, so he probably didn’t quite get that deep into the feels, but it would be impossible for him to have 100 percent blocked out the possibility. There were many moments this season where he had a good grip on the trophy. Before Detroit, when Eli Tomac was starting to struggle. After he stopped Roczen’s win streak in Nashville and then took off with the first Triple Crown race win in Cleveland with ease. It kept feeling like Hunter would pull away, but Roczen and the racing Gods had other plans. Even a week ago, when Hunter ruled Denver, it seemed real. Replicate that in Salt Lake City, and it’s yours.

He was doing it, for most of the day. The Honda/Lawrence combo has been a monster off the starts for a while now, and Hunter was killing the starts in practice and the heat. He got the same jump in the main and looked gone, but Roczen and the racing Gods had other plans there, too. Kenny held it on and used at outside gate to get to second, then made a quick pass. Still, Hunter had it where he wanted it. Roczen led, but Hunter believes in himself in the final stretch of these races. Heck, you know Hunter and his group game planned around Kenny’s early-race speed and perhaps even expected to be in second, early. This was still very winnable.