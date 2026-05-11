Hammaker and McAdoo Updates After Crashes, DNFs in Whoops: “Definitely not the way I wanted to end the series”
It was a tough end of the season for both Seth Hammaker and Cameron McAdoo, who both suffered crashes in the whoops at the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season finale.
The two teammates were battling over fourth place until they had separate, back-to-back crashes just seconds apart in the whoops section. Neither rider rejoined the race, both suffering DNFs (Hammaker 22nd and McAdoo 21st, officially). Luckily, both riders have checked out okay and are just banged up.
Watch their crashes at the 0:55 mark in the highlights video below:
Both riders provided update in the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team post-race release.
Hammaker said:
“I’m definitely bummed to end the night like this. The season had its ups and downs, but I’m proud we made it through all 17 rounds. Of course, I would’ve loved to finish the night and end it on the podium again, especially with how good I felt all day. The speed was there in qualifying and the heat race, but sometimes that’s just racing. We’ll regroup, heal up, and start getting ready for outdoors.”
McAdoo said:
“Definitely not the way I wanted to end the series. It felt really good to be back racing, but unfortunately, things just haven’t gone my way the last couple rounds. When everything is clicking, I know I can be up there battling, so I’m pretty bummed to have the night end early like that. We’ll use the break to recover and get ready for outdoors.”
McAdoo posted on Instagram:
"Thank you everyone who reached out to check in on me. I was transported to the hospital and had my neck and back checked out and everything came back clear of any fractures. Considering the crash, I’m very grateful that I’m just extremely sore with some pretty good whiplash."
As for the other two riders on the team, Levi Kitchen finished second as Nick Romano finished 15th. Drew Adams missed the finale with a thumb injury but he will be ready to go for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener.
Kitchen said:
“Yeah, it was another okay start, but I made good moves early, and I’m proud of that. I was riding aggressive and started closing in on the leaders. Then Seth [Hammaker] and Cameron [McAdoo] went down, and I really hope they’re both okay. I almost hit Cameron, so I had to check up and make time back up again. It got pretty chaotic out there, but I felt really good on the bike and had a good battle going. I’m stoked to finish the season up here battling with these guys. It’s been a little bumpy at times, but we’re making progress. Big thanks to the whole Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki team and everyone behind me. I’m excited to head into outdoors.”
Romano said:
“Solid day here in Salt Lake. Not the end result I wanted, but I’m blessed to be back in the mix of things. Finishing top 10 in points after missing the first three rounds is definitely something I can hold my head high about. I feel like we built a lot of momentum throughout the season, and I’m excited to carry that momentum forward.”