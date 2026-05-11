Davies reeled Deegan in, made a couple of pass attempts through the whoops but eventually ran it in on him in a left-hand turn. This was real contact, and while the pass did not knock Deegan down but it off set his balance, giving, Davies a little bit of breathing room. But not for long! Deegan came back and tried to do the same thing to Davies, though Davies was prepared.

“Actually, through the rhythm I heard him, because you can hear when he’s behind you…he’s wide open. I knew he was going to come out the inside there, so I came across and I would make sure I would come across as much as I could because if not, he’d be teeing me up. But I came across as much as I could and it worked out.”

Fans and the announcers alike were thinking back to Denver 2025 when Davies was leading and Deegan cut inside and sent him over the berm. But fortunately, so was Cole, “What I learned from Denver is just don’t leave your insides open so, that’s what I did - I came across, blocked the inside and it worked out.”

The fans ate it up! They have been waiting all year to see this sort of action, “It was crazy, the fans were loud, you could definitely hear when something was going on. Especially when I am leading, I don’t really know what’s going on behind me, but when something goes on the crowd, they’re loud.” Cole continued, “The crowd was yelling the whole time. You could hear them, I could barely hear my dirt bike.”