Two stories for Malcolm Stewart this weekend. On one end he races and finished eighth. Okay. That's one thing. The bigger story is this week's news that Rockstar Energy Husqvarna is closing up shop and that Stewart, who was supposed to have a deal for 2026 and 2027, is out of a ride. We caught up to him after the race to find out what's happening.
Racer X: This probably isn’t the way you envisioned yourself coming into the finale, but you had some good moments out there. How was it for you?
Malcolm Stewart: Every time I come here to Salt Lake the fans are always awesome. We didn’t have the best result tonight [eighth in 450SX], but sometimes that’s what racing is about. There are highs, there are lows. I don’t feel like tonight was a low, it was more of just, not the best night. The track was tough and it was very hard to make up time. Obviously in the whoops I had an advantage, but I was losing time everywhere else. I didn’t do myself any favors on the start and by the time I caught up to those guys the race was almost over. But it is what it is, and huge shoutout to Ken Roczen for winning that championship. That was really cool to see those two go into it like that. I love seeing tight battles like that. Obviously I’d like to be the one who’s in it, but when you’re not, you get to watch and it’s pretty cool.
They put a lot of water down, it seemed like maybe a little more than normal. Did you find it slippery at all in the opening laps? Like, muddy slick
No, I wouldn’t say that. I think it was just a typical Salt Lake track. It is what it is, right? The dirt, everyone tries to do the best they can to make a really good racetrack. It just wasn’t our night. At the end of the day we’re leaving here healthy and now we can start looking forward to outdoors.
It had to be on your mind, the team isn’t going to exist in 2027, how much of a role did that play in your week leading into this event, and tonight?
I’ve been with this group for five or six years now. You build a family bond. The good, the bad, the whole nine yards. It’s not even just myself. It’s an unfortunate situation to see everybody go, but it’s business. That decision was made at a higher level, I have no control over it. I’m not the one sitting behind a desk making those decisions. As a racer all I can do is just go out there and do the best I can. Unfortunately I’ve been in this situation before. Back in 2016, it was a little bit different, but I won the championship [250SX East] and didn’t get a ride [in the 450 class]. I feel like I’m a better person now, and the way my career is, I feel like I bring a lot more to the table.
Before the announcement came was there any clue that this would happen? Did you have any idea?
No, not at all. Nothing. At least not for me. I had no idea. It’s an unfortunate situation. As a racer, I don’t know. It was a two-year contract and it’s not there anymore. Now I’m just another guy on the list who has to try to find a home. I’ve been here before, and whatever happens out there, it’s not going to reflect who Malcolm Stewart is.
How’d you find out?
[Laughs] Right before the press release. Nathan Ramsey [Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team manager] gave me a call and told me what’s up, and the press release went out. I found out when you guys found out.