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Salt Lake City SX: Roczen Gets it Done, Sexton gets another one, and Davies and Deegan Get Physical

Salt Lake City SX: Roczen Gets it Done, Sexton gets another one, and Davies and Deegan Get Physical

May 10, 2026, 9:00am
Salt Lake City, UT Salt Lake CityMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

SALT LAKE CITY (May 9, 2026) – The first half of the 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship drew to a close in dramatic fashion in the “Crossroads of the West” as the 17th and final race of a historic Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship concluded in front of a capacity crowd inside Rice-Eccles Stadium. A single point separated Progressive Insurance Cycle Gear Suzuki’s Ken Roczen, from Germany, and Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence, from Australia, in one of the closest title fights of all-time and set the stage for a winner-take-all 450SMX Class Main Event. After fighting for the lead early, it was Roczen who emerged with his maiden premier class title at 32 years of age to become the oldest champion in Supercross history, in his 13th season at the highest level.

At 32 years of age, in his 13th season of 450SMX Class competition, Ken Roczen became the Monster Energy Supercross Champion for the first time.
At 32 years of age, in his 13th season of 450SMX Class competition, Ken Roczen became the Monster Energy Supercross Champion for the first time. Align Media

The final and most significant 20 Minute + 1 Lap Main Event of the season began as expected, with Lawrence and Roczen side-by-side. While Lawrence earned the holeshot, it was Roczen who made an early move to seize the lead over Lawrence as Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado and Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Chase Sexton battled for third. The title combatants quickly settled in and mirrored one another’s pace, each tactfully biding their time.
 
As the race surpassed its opening five minutes the race turned into a three-rider affair as Prado closed in from third. The pressure from behind forced Lawrence to increase his pace, which carried him onto Roczen’s rear fender. A brief off-track excursion cost Lawrence time to Roczen and then led to a costly miscue that sent the Australian to the ground. As Roczen carried on, Lawrence remounted in seventh place, which effectively ended his title hopes. Prado assumed control of second, while Sexton moved up into third.

Roczen held a three-second lead into the second half of the race but took advantage of his track positioning to slow his pace. That created an opportunity for Sexton to make a charge to the front of the field. The Kawasaki rider took his time to get by Prado for second, but once he did, he quickly erased the deficit to Roczen and moved into the lead with mere minutes to go. Roczen continued to drop in the running order, as Prado moved into second, followed by the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing duo of Justin Cooper and Cooper Webb, the defending Supercross champion. Roczen settled into fifth on the final lap, two positions ahead of Lawrence.

Sexton carried on to take his second win of the season and his fourth straight in Salt Lake City by a margin of just over two seconds. Cooper made a last lap pass on Prado to equal the best result of his career in second, while the Spaniard captured his second career podium in third. Roczen did enough to clinch the championship in fifth, ahead of Lawrence in seventh.

A mere three points separated Roczen and Lawrence at season’s end, as both finished with five wins and 12 podiums, where two positions decided the outcome. Webb completed the championship podium in third, the fourth consecutive season he’s finished in the top three.

Roczen.
Roczen. Align Media
Roczen led most of the Main Event, but ultimately piloted his Progressive Insurance Cycle Gear Suzuki to a fifth-place finish to clinch the title.
Roczen led most of the Main Event, but ultimately piloted his Progressive Insurance Cycle Gear Suzuki to a fifth-place finish to clinch the title. Align Media

Ken Roczen – 5th Place – 450SMX Class Champion
“I was an emotional wreck today. It was not an easy task by any means. I’ve been exhausted, physically and mentally, over these past few weeks, but I’ve dreamed of this since I was a little kid. This is just a testament of you never give up. Anybody, at any age, whenever you’re competing and you feel anxiety, you feel strange emotions that rob your energy, you’re not alone. I feel those too, but I don’t give up. I work on it daily and [the championship] is how it pays off. You can do it too.”

In a season filled with challenges, Monster Energy Kawasaki's Chase Sexton finished on top for his second win of the season and fourth straight in the finale.
In a season filled with challenges, Monster Energy Kawasaki's Chase Sexton finished on top for his second win of the season and fourth straight in the finale. Align Media

Chase Sexton – 1st Place – 450SMX Class
“I’ve known Kenny [Roczen] a long time. He was like a big brother to me growing up. It’s obviously a bit different now that we race each other, but I’m really proud of him. Hunter [Lawrence] was [also] great all year. Great competitors. I was watching their race from the back and didn’t know what to do, then stuff happened, I started riding better and got to the front. It means a lot for me, personally, to get a win. It’s been a really tough year, but this hopefully is a good omen for outdoors.”

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Justin Cooper equaled his best finish in the 450SMX Class with a runner-up effort.
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Justin Cooper equaled his best finish in the 450SMX Class with a runner-up effort. Align Media

Justin Cooper – 2nd Place – 450SMX Class
“I didn’t get off the gate great. I tried second gear and dropped the front. I need a little more gas, but it’s tough at elevation because we’re fighting between first or second gear. That didn’t pay off but I was able to work my way through. I had to trust my pace and wait for guys to wear down a little bit. Everything tightened up at the end, and it was a tough last couple minutes, but we got close [to the win] there.”

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Jorge Prado bookended his season with third-place finishes at Anaheim 1 and Salt Lake City.
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Jorge Prado bookended his season with third-place finishes at Anaheim 1 and Salt Lake City. Align Media

Jorge Prado – 3rd Place – 450SMX Class
“My main goal was to get a good start. I did that and was running third and at one point I was faster than the guys in front of me [Roczen and Lawrence]. I knew they were battling for the championship, so I didn’t want to interfere. I could have made a pass, but I wanted to stay there. Then Hunter [Lawrence] made a mistake, and I fell a little bit off rhythm. It was a great day of racing for me.”

It was a bittersweet end to a breakthrough season for Honda HRC Progressive's Hunter Lawrence, who finished just three points shy of his first title.
It was a bittersweet end to a breakthrough season for Honda HRC Progressive's Hunter Lawrence, who finished just three points shy of his first title. Align Media
450SMX Class Podium (left to right) Justin Cooper, Chase Sexton, and Jorge Prado
450SMX Class Podium (left to right) Justin Cooper, Chase Sexton, and Jorge Prado Align Media
Supercross

Salt Lake City - 450SX Main Event

May 9, 2026
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:10.489 50.459 La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
2 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:12.585 2.096 50.862 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado 21:13.797 1.213 50.331 Lugo, Spain Spain KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:14.409 0.612 50.958 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
5 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:20.651 6.243 50.122 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Results
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 349
2Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 346
3Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 315
4Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 275
5Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 273
Full Standings

For the third time this season, the best of 250SMX Class came together for a battle to determine who is the best in the smaller displacement in the prestigious Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown. The 15 Minute + 1 Lap Main Event was headlined by Eastern and Western Divisional Champions and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammates Cole Davies [East Champion] and Haiden Deegan [West Champion], who faced off for the first time as titleholders. As the field exited the first turn it was Deegan who led the way to the holeshot, ahead of a slew of fellow Star Yamaha racers, including Davies. As the field settled in it was Max Anstie who put his Yamaha out front over Deegan as Davies gave chase from third. Deegan bided his time and made the move around Anstie. Once in the lead, Deegan quickly put some distance over his teammates. Davies followed into second a lap later and faced a two-second deficit to Deegan.

What ensued was a head-to-head battle between the series champions, with Davies able to leverage his incredible speed in the whoops to give Deegan a fierce challenge. They traded positions briefly, but Deegan withstood the threat. Davies persisted and made an aggressive pass on Deegan with contact to grab the lead just past the halfway point of the race. Deegan regrouped and closed back in on Davies and attempted to return the favor but went down after initiating contact. Deegan remounted quickly but went down a short time later in the sand, remounting in fourth. That moved Anstie and Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen into second and third, respectively. Not long after, Kitchen went on the attack and made the pass on Anstie.

Davies was never challenged the rest of the way and cruised to his sixth win of the season to put the finishing touch on a breakthrough campaign for the young New Zealander. Kitchen closed strong to finish 2.4 seconds back in the runner-up spot, while Anstie rounded out the podium. Deegan brought it home in fourth in the final 250SMX Class race of his decorated career.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Cole Davies put the finishing touch on a championship-winning season with an impressive East/West Showdown victory.
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Cole Davies put the finishing touch on a championship-winning season with an impressive East/West Showdown victory. Align Media

Cole Davies – 1st Place – Dave Coombs Sr. 250SMX East/West Showdown
“That was a great race. I didn’t get off to a great start, but I made it happen. The pressure is off [with the championship] so I could come out here and ride full out. It was fun racing like that, going back and forth, cat and mouse. I enjoyed it.” 

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Levi Kitchen finished the season strong with back-to-back runner-up finishes.
Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Levi Kitchen finished the season strong with back-to-back runner-up finishes. Align Media

Levi Kitchen – 2nd Place – Dave Coombs Sr. 250SMX East/West Showdown
“I got another okay start, but I made moves early. I’m proud of that. I was really aggressive. I could see the leaders and felt like I could get up there, then both of my teammates went down. I had to nearly stop to avoid them and had to make it all back up. It was chaos, but I’m just so stoked to be up here battling with these guys.”

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Max Anstie captured his third podium finish of the season.
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Max Anstie captured his third podium finish of the season. Align Media

Max Anstie – 3rd Place – Dave Coombs Sr. 250SMX East/West Showdown
“It’s been a tough year. I had my appendix taken out and a lot of things in between the races, but the whole team has been amazing sticking behind me. Awesome season. Congrats to my two teammates [on their championships]. It was awesome to be a part of that this year. Hopefully we can be up here again next year and in the title hunt.”

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Haiden Deegan finished fourth in the final race of his decorated 250SMX career following another title-winning season.
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Haiden Deegan finished fourth in the final race of his decorated 250SMX career following another title-winning season. Align Media

Haiden Deegan – 4th Place – Dave Coombs Sr. 250SMX East/West Showdown
“What an amazing 250 career. I’ve got to give it up to Cole. That was a dog fight. We were giving the fans the best show possible. We were hitting each other, it was awesome. Even though I came out in fourth, that was one of the funnest races I’ve had. It’s a little sad we’re hanging it up, but ready to move on to the 450 Class.”

Dave Coombs Sr. 250SMX East/West Showdown Podium (left to right) Levi Kitchen, Cole Davies, and Max Anstie
Dave Coombs Sr. 250SMX East/West Showdown Podium (left to right) Levi Kitchen, Cole Davies, and Max Anstie Align Media
Supercross

Salt Lake City - 250SX Showdown Main Event

May 9, 2026
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cole Davies Cole Davies 16:01.871 49.841 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
2 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 16:04.316 2.445 50.607 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Max Anstie Max Anstie 16:08.337 4.021 50.681 Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Yamaha YZ250F
4 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:16.593 8.257 50.021 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco 16:26.512 9.920 51.307 Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
Full Results
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 231
2Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 180
3Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 160
4Coty Schock Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 140
5Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 137
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 233
2Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 177
3Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 168
4Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 164
5Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 146
Full Standings


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