Live Written Updates and Results From Salt Lake City Supercross

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed.
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In order to stay up to speed on what happens today, stay tuned into this post, as well as our social media pages for more updates.
Morning Report
This is it. After 16 rounds of incredible racing, which have yielded results that’ve made this one of the most unpredictable and gripping championship battles of all time, it ends tonight. Separated by just one point, Ken Roczen and Hunter Lawrence are in for the race of their lives—whoever beats the other will emerge as the 2027 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX Champion. On the outside, both riders seem to be handling the pressure well. At yesterday’s press conference both of them expressed that they were trying to treat the situation like a normal race weekend. Easier said than done, no doubt, but as Roczen mentioned yesterday, the relentless work put in during the week is what helps with confidence in these pressure cooker scenarios.
As serious as this championship situation is for those directly involved, it’s equally as exciting for everyone else. For fans of the sport, could there be anything better than a championship going down to the final race in a winner-take-all situation?! Even Lawrence mentioned it in the press conference yesterday, saying this is the type of scenario he used to dream of as a kid. When asked to sum it all up his words were, “So sick!”
In the 250 Class there is literally zero pressure. Both championships have been decided, with Cole Davies taking top honors in the 250SX East Division, and Haiden Deegan winning the title in the 250SX West Division. Even so, it’s going to be exciting to see the East/West Showdown, and to watch Deegan in his final race aboard a 250.
The track is fairly basic, except for the whoops. They’re huge, and in yesterday’s riding sessions they were giving riders fits, with plenty of riders getting sketchy in them. Counting the smaller starter whoop, there are twelve, which is more than we’ve seen this season. The whoops are followed by a long, sweeping righthand sand section, which, depending on how it shapes up, could be a difference maker later tonight. It's hot here and the sun is beating down, so expect the track to get pretty dry and slick.
Qualifying is set to begin shortly, so check back soon for a report on who’s cooking in Salt Lake City.