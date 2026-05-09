Live Written Updates and Results From Salt Lake City Supercross

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed.

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In order to stay up to speed on what happens today, stay tuned into this post, as well as our social media pages for more updates.

Morning Report

This is it. After 16 rounds of incredible racing, which have yielded results that’ve made this one of the most unpredictable and gripping championship battles of all time, it ends tonight. Separated by just one point, Ken Roczen and Hunter Lawrence are in for the race of their lives—whoever beats the other will emerge as the 2027 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX Champion. On the outside, both riders seem to be handling the pressure well. At yesterday’s press conference both of them expressed that they were trying to treat the situation like a normal race weekend. Easier said than done, no doubt, but as Roczen mentioned yesterday, the relentless work put in during the week is what helps with confidence in these pressure cooker scenarios.