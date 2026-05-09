We know this 450SX title fight between Ken Roczen and Hunter Lawrence is extremely close. Just how close has it been? Mitch Kendra dug into the stats between the two. Here is what he found: to say this title is extremely close might be an understatement!

Each rider has:

5 wins

12 total podiums

14 top fives

Just one double digit finish

3 Triple Crown sprint race wins

And their average finish is almost dead even! Roczen’s 3.125 average is barely better than Lawrence’s 3.3125.