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The Most Important Stat Ahead of SX Finale: How Many Times Has Ken Roczen Beaten Hunter Lawrence This Year?

May 9, 2026, 2:30pm
The Most Important Stat Ahead of SX Finale: How Many Times Has Ken Roczen Beaten Hunter Lawrence This Year?
Salt Lake City, UT Salt Lake CityMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

We know this 450SX title fight between Ken Roczen and Hunter Lawrence is extremely close. Just how close has it been? Mitch Kendra dug into the stats between the two. Here is what he found: to say this title is extremely close might be an understatement!

Each rider has:

  • 5 wins
  • 12 total podiums
  • 14 top fives
  • Just one double digit finish
  • 3 Triple Crown sprint race wins

And their average finish is almost dead even! Roczen’s 3.125 average is barely better than Lawrence’s 3.3125.

Mitch Kendra

BUT the key factor to note here:

Roczen has beaten Lawrence in 6 races this year, whereas Lawrence has beaten Roczen in 10 races this year!

And the one final factor to note: if somehow neither wins the finale and they tie on championship points, Hunter Lawrence has the tiebreaker (his five P2 finishes best Roczen's three P2 finishes).

Ken Roczen v Hunter Lawrence 2026 Results by Round
Ken Roczen v Hunter Lawrence 2026 Results by Round Mitch Kendra

No matter who wins, we will crown a first-time 450SX Champion tonight in Salt Lake City.

So, who takes the title today? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

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