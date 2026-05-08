Ahead of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship finale, there will be a press conference today ahead of press day riding and the PulpMX Yamaha LCQ Challenge.

Pre-Race Press Conference Details

Hosted by Jason Thomas and Haley Shanley

Doors open at 10:00 a.m. local time

Formal Press Conference at 11:00 a.m. local time (1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific)

Featured Athletes

450SMX Class

Ken Roczen and Hunter Lawrence

250SMX Class

Western Division Champion - Haiden Deegan

Eastern Division Champion – Cole Davies

Riding sessions to follow press conference

12:30 – 1:30 pm

250SMX – top 10 E/W

450SMX – top 20

Check out the TV broadcast/streaming information for Saturday below.