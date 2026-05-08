Results Archive
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Daxton Bennick
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
GNCC
The Old Gray
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jason T Tino
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jhak Walker
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 9
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Max Vohland
  3. Coty Schock
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 16
News
Full Schedule

Watch: PulpMX Yamaha LCQ Challenge Live at 4:50 p.m. Eastern/2:50 p.m. Mountain

May 8, 2026, 4:30pm
Salt Lake City, UT Salt Lake CityMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

You can watch the 2026 PulpMX Yamaha LCQ Challenge LIVE on the starting at 4:50 p.m. Eastern time/2:50 p.m. Mountain time. An archived version of the race will air on PulpMX, Vurbmoto, and Racer X YouTube pages.

If you want to follow live timing and scoring, download the Vurbmoto Prospect app for FREE on the App Store and Google Play.

If you want a chance to win a brand-new 2026 Yamaha YZ450 and other prizes with all donations going to the prize poll, grab a ticket here.

Below is the entry list.

PulpMX
PulpMX
PulpMX
PulpMX
PulpMX

Read Now
June 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted