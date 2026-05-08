Video: Salt Lake City SX Press Day Interviews and Raw Riding Footage, with Tomac, and More
May 8, 2026, 4:30pm
6D Helmets presents your First Look at Rice-Eccles Stadium for the Salt Lake City Supercross. We talk to a bunch of riders during press day ahead of the 17th and final round of 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
Edit and Film: Tom Journet
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- Supercross
Salt Lake CityKTM Junior SX
Saturday, May 9
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveMay 9 - 1:00 PM
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveMay 9 - 1:00 PM
- Pre-Race ShowLiveMay 9 - 6:30 PM
- Pre-Race ShowLiveMay 9 - 6:30 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveMay 9 - 7:00 PM
- Main Program Night Show (Audio-Only)LiveMay 9 - 7:00 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveMay 9 - 7:00 PM
- Main Program Night Show (Encore Presentation)May 10 - 3:00 PM
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