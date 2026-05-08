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The Old Gray
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Supercross
Denver
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450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
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  3. Eli Tomac
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  1. Haiden Deegan
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Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 9
News
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  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
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  1. Seth Hammaker
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GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 16
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Full Schedule

Video: Salt Lake City SX Press Day Interviews and Raw Riding Footage, with Tomac, and More

May 8, 2026, 4:30pm
Salt Lake City, UT Salt Lake CityMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

6D Helmets presents your First Look at Rice-Eccles Stadium for the Salt Lake City Supercross. We talk to a bunch of riders during press day ahead of the 17th and final round of 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

Edit and Film: Tom Journet

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D's patented Omni-Directional Suspension technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design.

  • Supercross

    Salt Lake City

     KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, May 9
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 9 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 9 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      May 9 - 6:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      May 9 - 6:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      May 9 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show (Audio-Only) 
      Live
      May 9 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      May 9 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Main Program Night Show (Encore Presentation)
      May 10 - 3:00 PM
      NBC
Salt Lake City Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
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