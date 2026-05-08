Former Women's National Champion Sarah Whitmore hosts the weekend preview for round 17, as Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes over Rice-Eccles Stadium for one epic finale. Ken Roczen leads Hunter Lawrence by just one single point. Plus, our third 250SX East/West Showdown!

Check out these storylines to follow, then check out Jason Thomas’ track report. After that, see who is missing the race this weekend due to injury via our Injury Report.

Read the full text version of the injury report.