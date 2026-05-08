Someone will make history tomorrow night. If Ken Roczen wins the title, he will be only the second rider in history to have won an FIM Motocross World Championship (2011 MX2), an AMA Pro Motocross Championship title (2014, '16), and the premier class AMA Supercross Championship. The only other rider to have accomplished this feat is Jean-Michel Bayle, who won world titles in 1988 and '89, two Pro Motocross titles in '91, and the supercross crown that same year. If Hunter Lawrence wins, he and his brother will be the first and only brothers to have both won the premier-class AMA Supercross Championship, as Jett won in 2024.

Kenny would also be the oldest rider to win his first SX title, as well as the first German-born SX Champion. And one of these two will soon have the distinction of being the highest-numbered champion of AMA Supercross, either #94 or #96. The highest-numbered champion up to this point was #22 Chad Reed, in both 2004 and '08. Other two-digit SX champions were #21 Jason Anderson (2018), #18 Jett Lawrence ('24), #15 Jeremy McGrath ('93), and #11 David Bailey ('83).

Tomorrow will also mark the end of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Haiden Deegan's 250 career, as the 250SX West Champion is moving up to the 450 full-time as soon as the checkered flag falls on the 250 East/West Showdown in SLC. It will also mark the last chance for his younger teammate Cole Davies, the 250SX East Champion, to play the spoiler. If either of them or one of the other blue bikes in the field wins, it will mark the end of the most dominant season ever for a single brand in this class, as Yamahas have won all but one round in this division in 2026.

And then there was the announcement earlier this week of a big change coming to Husqvarna Factory Racing, which our own Mitch Kendra broke down here. And is it possible that Cooper Webb signs with Team Tedder? It’s at least an option! Needless to say, there is a lot going on out in Salt Lake City. There was the St. Jude's Golf Tournament yesterday, the press conference today, the PulpMX Yamaha Privateer LCQ Challenge, and a preview screening of the Moto Nineties documentary, and, of course, tomorrow's grand finale. Before it all gets rolling, I would like to say congratulations and thank you to everyone involved with Monster Energy AMA Supercross—the riders, the teams, the industry supporters, the sponsors, the track crews, the TV and streaming crews, and, of course, everyone at Feld Motor Sports—on what has been a fantastic supercross championship. Here's hoping all of that momentum carries over to the next part of this SMX season, the Pro Motocross Championship, which starts in three weeks. Good luck to both Kenny and Hunter—may the best man win, and congratulations to you both.

Some highlights from the Roczen vs. Lawrence back and forth battle this year...