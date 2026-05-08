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  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Hunter Lawrence
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  1. Cole Davies
  2. Daxton Bennick
  3. Seth Hammaker
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The Old Gray
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Denver
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450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
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  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 9
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Max Vohland
  3. Coty Schock
Full Entry List
Upcoming
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Powerline Park
Sat May 16
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Full Schedule
How to Watch: Salt Lake City SX Finale TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

How to Watch: Salt Lake City SX Finale TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

May 8, 2026, 10:00am
Salt Lake City, UT Salt Lake CityMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The 17th and final round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, May 9, as Rice-Eccles Stadium. This will be the tenth round for both 250SX divisions as we will have the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown bringing us together for Haiden Deegan's final 250 race of his career ahead of his move to the premier class. But all eyes will be on the 450SX title fight, as just one single point separates Ken Roczen and Hunter Lawrence. Roczen and Lawrence both have five wins each, and somehow if the two would tie on points without either winning the race, Lawrence's five P2 finishes will have the tie breaker over Roczen's three.

Check out how to watch the Denver SX below, plus check out the full race day schedule, the entry lists, injury report, track maps, AMA national numbers refresher, live timing link, and anything and everything else you need to know for Saturday.

What you need to know the most for the Denver SX: the heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific on both Peacock.

NBC will have an encore presentation on Sunday, starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year. 

Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is off until next weekend's Powerline Park GNCC in Ohio on May 16 and 17.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is also off this weekend. They will be back in action for the sixth round MXGP of France on May 24.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

  • Supercross

    Salt Lake City

     KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, May 9
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 9 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 9 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      May 9 - 6:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      May 9 - 6:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      May 9 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show (Audio-Only) 
      Live
      May 9 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      May 9 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Main Program Night Show (Encore Presentation)
      May 10 - 3:00 PM
      NBC
Salt Lake City Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • Supercross

    Salt Lake City

     250SX East/West Showdown
    KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, May 9
    Rice-Eccles Stadium
    Salt Lake City, UT United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (MDT)
    Thursday
    8:00am5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services
    Friday
    8:00am5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services
    8:00am5:00pm
    Live Now     		8:00am – 5:00pm AMA Registration
    12:30pm3:30pm 12:30pm – 3:30pm Sound Testing
    1:00pm4:00pm 1:00pm – 4:00pm Technical inspection
    8:00am11:00pm
    Live Now     		8:00am – 11:00pm Working Paddock Hours
    Saturday
    7:00am5:00pm 7:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services
    7:00am10:00am 7:00am – 10:00am AMA Registration
    9:00am9:30am 9:00am – 9:30am Rider Track Walk
    9:30am9:45am 9:30am – 9:45am Rider’s Meeting (Podium)
    9:45am10:00am 9:45am – 10:00am Chapel Service (Podium)
    6:30am 6:30am Working Paddock Hours
    9:00am 9:00am Saturday Autogate Closes (NO VEHICLES permitted to enter after 9:00am)
    11:00am2:30pm 11:00am – 2:30pm Race Day Live Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    10:00am 10:00am FanFest/Doors Open
    4:00pm 4:00pm FanFest Close
    10:32am10:42am 10:32am – 10:42am KTM Junior Racing Free Practice Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    10:47am10:59am 10:47am – 10:59am 250 Overflow Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    11:04am11:16am 11:04am – 11:16am 250 West Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    11:21am11:33am 11:21am – 11:33am 250 East Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    11:38am11:50am 11:38am – 11:50am 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    11:55am12:07pm 11:55am – 12:07pm 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    12:12pm12:24pm 12:12pm – 12:24pm 450 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    12:24pm12:34pm 12:24pm – 12:34pm Promoter Track Walk #1
    12:34pm1:10pm 12:34pm – 1:10pm Track Maintenance
    1:10pm1:22pm 1:10pm – 1:22pm 250 Overflow Qualifying
    1:27pm1:39pm 1:27pm – 1:39pm 250 East Qualifying
    1:44pm1:56pm 1:44pm – 1:56pm 250 West Qualifying
    1:56pm2:06pm 1:56pm – 2:06pm Track Maintenance
    2:06pm2:18pm 2:06pm – 2:18pm 450 Group A Qualifying
    2:23pm2:35pm 2:23pm – 2:35pm 450 Group B Qualifying
    2:40pm2:52pm 2:40pm – 2:52pm 450 Group C Qualifying
    2:57pm3:07pm 2:57pm – 3:07pm KTM Junior Racing Qualifying
    3:07pm3:17pm 3:07pm – 3:17pm Promoter Track Walk #2
    3:17pm3:27pm 3:17pm – 3:27pm Promoter Track Walk #3
    3:27pm4:15pm 3:27pm – 4:15pm Track Maintenance
    4:30pm5:06pm 4:30pm – 5:06pm Opening Ceremonies Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    5:06pm5:14pm 5:06pm – 5:14pm 250 East Heat – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio SuperMotocross Video Pass
    5:20pm5:28pm 5:20pm – 5:28pm 250 West Heat – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio SuperMotocross Video Pass
    5:34pm5:42pm 5:34pm – 5:42pm 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
    5:48pm5:56pm 5:48pm – 5:56pm 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
    6:02pm6:10pm 6:02pm – 6:10pm KTM Junior Racing Main Event – 4 Laps - 15 Riders
    6:10pm6:17pm 6:10pm – 6:17pm KTM Junior Victory Circle
    6:17pm6:21pm 6:17pm – 6:21pm Track Maintenance
    6:21pm6:28pm 6:21pm – 6:28pm 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)
    6:33pm6:40pm 6:33pm – 6:40pm 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)
    6:40pm6:52pm 6:40pm – 6:52pm Track Maintenance
    6:52pm6:55pm 6:52pm – 6:55pm 250 Sighting Lap
    6:57pm7:14pm 6:57pm – 7:14pm Dave Coombs Sr. 250 East West Showdown – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
    7:14pm7:21pm 7:14pm – 7:21pm 250 Victory Circle
    7:21pm7:24pm 7:21pm – 7:24pm Track Maintenance
    7:24pm7:27pm 7:24pm – 7:27pm 450 Sighting Lap
    7:29pm7:51pm 7:29pm – 7:51pm 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
    7:51pm8:00pm 7:51pm – 8:00pm 450 Victory Circle
Salt Lake City Supercross Schedule

And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day! 

Note: Times local to Salt Lake City, Utah (Mountain time).

Salt Lake City SX schedule
Salt Lake City SX schedule SupercrossLIVE

Other Links

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

2026 Souvenir Program

View the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

To pick up a souvenir program while at the races, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.

Click through the full program below!

General Links

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross Live Timing

2026 AMA National Numbers

Salt Lake City Supercross

Salt Lake City Supercross Race Center

Salt Lake City Supercross Injury Report

Salt Lake City Supercross Entry Lists

Supercross

Salt Lake City - 250SX Showdown Provisional Entry List

May 9, 2026
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
Revised: May 5 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
10 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
19 Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
22 Coty Schock Coty Schock Dover, DE United States Yamaha YZ250F
25 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
34 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
Full Entry List
Supercross

Salt Lake City - 450SX Provisional Entry List

May 9, 2026
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
Revised: May 5 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
11 Kyle Chisholm Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL United States Kawasaki KX450
12 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Honda CRF450R
Full Entry List

Monster Energy Racer X 2026 Supercross Season Preview Shows

Recommended Reading

SX Preview Show: Episode 5 – The 250SX Class: Hampshire, Vialle, Deegan, Kitchen, and More! Tue Jan 7 SX Preview Show: Episode 5 – The 250SX Class: Hampshire, Vialle, Deegan, Kitchen, and More! SX Preview Show: Episode 4 – Where Do They Slot In? Prado, Ferrandis, Bloss, Savatgy, Nichols, McElrath, and More! Mon Jan 6 SX Preview Show: Episode 4 – Where Do They Slot In? Prado, Ferrandis, Bloss, Savatgy, Nichols, McElrath, and More! SX Preview Show: Episode 3 - They Can Win! Roczen, Anderson, Plessinger & More Fri Jan 3 SX Preview Show: Episode 3 - They Can Win! Roczen, Anderson, Plessinger & More SX Preview Show: Episode 2 - The Targets: The Lawrence Brothers Thu Jan 2 SX Preview Show: Episode 2 - The Targets: The Lawrence Brothers SX Preview Show: Episode 1 - Challengers Feat. Tomac, Webb & Sexton Tue Dec 31 SX Preview Show: Episode 1 - Challengers Feat. Tomac, Webb & Sexton

Follow

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Follow Racer X on Social Media

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Other Info

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Rice-Eccles Stadium
Address: 451 1400 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84112

Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific 

Tickets

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Get tickets to the Salt Lake City Supercross.

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Check out the track layout for round 17.

  • Rd17_SaltLake_Overview01
    Rd17_SaltLake_Overview01 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd17_SaltLake_Overview02
    Rd17_SaltLake_Overview02 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd17_SaltLake_Overview03
    Rd17_SaltLake_Overview03 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd17_SaltLake_Overview04
    Rd17_SaltLake_Overview04 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd17_SaltLake_Overview05
    Rd17_SaltLake_Overview05 SupercrossLIVE

2026 Championship Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 215
2Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 155
3Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 148
4Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 147
5Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 130
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 206
2Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 180
3Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 160
4Coty Schock Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 137
5Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 133
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 332
2Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 331
3Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 297
4Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 275
5Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 251
Full Standings
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