The 17th and final round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, May 9, as Rice-Eccles Stadium. This will be the tenth round for both 250SX divisions as we will have the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown bringing us together for Haiden Deegan's final 250 race of his career ahead of his move to the premier class. But all eyes will be on the 450SX title fight, as just one single point separates Ken Roczen and Hunter Lawrence. Roczen and Lawrence both have five wins each, and somehow if the two would tie on points without either winning the race, Lawrence's five P2 finishes will have the tie breaker over Roczen's three.
Check out how to watch the Denver SX below, plus check out the full race day schedule, the entry lists, injury report, track maps, AMA national numbers refresher, live timing link, and anything and everything else you need to know for Saturday.
What you need to know the most for the Denver SX: the heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.
On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific on both Peacock.
NBC will have an encore presentation on Sunday, starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific.
The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year.
Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is off until next weekend's Powerline Park GNCC in Ohio on May 16 and 17.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is also off this weekend. They will be back in action for the sixth round MXGP of France on May 24.
TV Broadcast| Online Streaming
- Supercross
Salt Lake CityKTM Junior SX
Saturday, May 9
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveMay 9 - 1:00 PM
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveMay 9 - 1:00 PM
- Pre-Race ShowLiveMay 9 - 6:30 PM
- Pre-Race ShowLiveMay 9 - 6:30 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveMay 9 - 7:00 PM
- Main Program Night Show (Audio-Only)LiveMay 9 - 7:00 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveMay 9 - 7:00 PM
- Main Program Night Show (Encore Presentation)May 10 - 3:00 PM
-
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Race Day Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
Salt Lake City250SX East/West Showdown
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, May 9
Local Time () Track Time (MDT) Thursday 8:00am – 5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services 8:00am – 5:00pm
Live Now
8:00am – 5:00pm AMA Registration 12:30pm – 3:30pm 12:30pm – 3:30pm Sound Testing 1:00pm – 4:00pm 1:00pm – 4:00pm Technical inspection 8:00am – 11:00pm
Live Now
8:00am – 11:00pm Working Paddock Hours Saturday 7:00am – 5:00pm 7:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services 7:00am – 10:00am 7:00am – 10:00am AMA Registration 9:00am – 9:30am 9:00am – 9:30am Rider Track Walk 9:30am – 9:45am 9:30am – 9:45am Rider’s Meeting (Podium) 9:45am – 10:00am 9:45am – 10:00am Chapel Service (Podium) 6:30am 6:30am Working Paddock Hours 9:00am 9:00am Saturday Autogate Closes (NO VEHICLES permitted to enter after 9:00am) 11:00am – 2:30pm 11:00am – 2:30pm Race Day Live 10:00am 10:00am FanFest/Doors Open 4:00pm 4:00pm FanFest Close 10:32am – 10:42am 10:32am – 10:42am KTM Junior Racing Free Practice 10:47am – 10:59am 10:47am – 10:59am 250 Overflow Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 11:04am – 11:16am 11:04am – 11:16am 250 West Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 11:21am – 11:33am 11:21am – 11:33am 250 East Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 11:38am – 11:50am 11:38am – 11:50am 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 11:55am – 12:07pm 11:55am – 12:07pm 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 12:12pm – 12:24pm 12:12pm – 12:24pm 450 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 12:24pm – 12:34pm 12:24pm – 12:34pm Promoter Track Walk #1 12:34pm – 1:10pm 12:34pm – 1:10pm Track Maintenance 1:10pm – 1:22pm 1:10pm – 1:22pm 250 Overflow Qualifying 1:27pm – 1:39pm 1:27pm – 1:39pm 250 East Qualifying 1:44pm – 1:56pm 1:44pm – 1:56pm 250 West Qualifying 1:56pm – 2:06pm 1:56pm – 2:06pm Track Maintenance 2:06pm – 2:18pm 2:06pm – 2:18pm 450 Group A Qualifying 2:23pm – 2:35pm 2:23pm – 2:35pm 450 Group B Qualifying 2:40pm – 2:52pm 2:40pm – 2:52pm 450 Group C Qualifying 2:57pm – 3:07pm 2:57pm – 3:07pm KTM Junior Racing Qualifying 3:07pm – 3:17pm 3:07pm – 3:17pm Promoter Track Walk #2 3:17pm – 3:27pm 3:17pm – 3:27pm Promoter Track Walk #3 3:27pm – 4:15pm 3:27pm – 4:15pm Track Maintenance 4:30pm – 5:06pm 4:30pm – 5:06pm Opening Ceremonies 5:06pm – 5:14pm 5:06pm – 5:14pm 250 East Heat – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 5:20pm – 5:28pm 5:20pm – 5:28pm 250 West Heat – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 5:34pm – 5:42pm 5:34pm – 5:42pm 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 5:48pm – 5:56pm 5:48pm – 5:56pm 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 6:02pm – 6:10pm 6:02pm – 6:10pm KTM Junior Racing Main Event – 4 Laps - 15 Riders 6:10pm – 6:17pm 6:10pm – 6:17pm KTM Junior Victory Circle 6:17pm – 6:21pm 6:17pm – 6:21pm Track Maintenance 6:21pm – 6:28pm 6:21pm – 6:28pm 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main) 6:33pm – 6:40pm 6:33pm – 6:40pm 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main) 6:40pm – 6:52pm 6:40pm – 6:52pm Track Maintenance 6:52pm – 6:55pm 6:52pm – 6:55pm 250 Sighting Lap 6:57pm – 7:14pm 6:57pm – 7:14pm Dave Coombs Sr. 250 East West Showdown – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders 7:14pm – 7:21pm 7:14pm – 7:21pm 250 Victory Circle 7:21pm – 7:24pm 7:21pm – 7:24pm Track Maintenance 7:24pm – 7:27pm 7:24pm – 7:27pm 450 Sighting Lap 7:29pm – 7:51pm 7:29pm – 7:51pm 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders 7:51pm – 8:00pm 7:51pm – 8:00pm 450 Victory Circle
And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day!
Note: Times local to Salt Lake City, Utah (Mountain time).
Other Links
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
2026 Souvenir Program
View the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
To pick up a souvenir program while at the races, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.
Click through the full program below!
General Links
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Salt Lake City Supercross
Salt Lake City Supercross Race Center
Salt Lake City Supercross Injury Report
Salt Lake City Supercross Entry Lists
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|10
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|19
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|22
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|Yamaha YZ250F
|25
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|34
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|Kawasaki KX450
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|Honda CRF450R
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Other Info
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Address: 451 1400 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84112
Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific
Tickets
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Get tickets to the Salt Lake City Supercross.
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Check out the track layout for round 17.
2026 Championship Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|215
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|155
|3
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|148
|4
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|147
|5
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|130
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|206
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|180
|3
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|160
|4
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|137
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|133
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|332
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|331
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|297
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|275
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|251