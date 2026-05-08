Championship Math – 450SX

Ken Roczen leads Hunter Lawrence by a single point, which means whoever finishes ahead of the other wins this title. That rule doesn’t apply if they finish fifth and worse, where the difference in the number of points per position is only a single point, but spoiler alert, neither of these two are going to finish that far back. Who’s going to win it all at the finale this weekend? -Hansel

Traffic

If Roczen and/or Lawrence don’t get out of the gate in first and second, they’re going to have to contend with some traffic. That could be huge for the title—last week we saw Lawrence set sail with the lead before Roczen could get into second place and assess if making a run on Lawrence was even feasible. Will the other riders get out of the way and let the contenders race their own race, or will traffic have a say in who wins the championship? -Hansel

Webb vs. Prado

It’s no secret that Jorge Prado knows how to unapologetically ride a wide bike, and in Denver we saw it play out with multiple riders, most notably Cooper Webb, who ended up on the ground after the two of them got together. This is the second time we’ve seen those two tangle this season. How will Webb handle things if he finds himself on Prado’s rear fender yet again in Salt Lake City as he’s trying to move forward? -Hansel