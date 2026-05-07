The final round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450SX

Jason Anderson - Ongoing Medical Issues | Out

Anderson has been dealing with a thyroid problem that hasn’t allowed him to train and ride at a professional level. He’s out for SLC.

Benny Bloss – Wrist | Out

Bloss is out with a broken wrist sustained at A1 on press day.

Justin Bogle – Concussion | In

Bogle will return to racing in SLC after sustaining a concussion in St. Louis.

Austin Forkner – Hand | Out

Forkner is working toward being ready for the AMA Pro Motocross Championhsip, where he’ll race a 250.

RJ Hampshire – Foot | Out

Hampshire sustained two broken metatarsals in his foot when his handlebars landed on it. He should be back for Pro Motocross.

Jett Lawrence – Ankle, Foot | Out

Lawrence fractured his foot/ankle before the season and hasn’t raced since. He’ll be back for Pro Motocross.

Max Miller – Arm, Leg, Head | Out

Miller is out with a concussion, a compound fracture to the radius and ulna on the right arm, and a spiral fracture to the right tibia.

Mitchell Oldenburg – Arm, Concussion | Out

Oldenburg is out after suffering a concussion and a broken left arm in San Diego.

Aaron Plessinger – Hip | Out

Plessinger sustained a labral tear in his hip in Birmingham. He’s out for SLC.

Joey Savatgy – Wrist | Out

Savatgy went down during qualifying in Denver and dislocated his wrist. He’ll miss the finale in SLC.