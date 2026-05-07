Questions still remain on what went wrong for Eli Tomac in the second half of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, as he went from arguably the best rider in the series and championship hopeful to dropping out of the lead chase due to inconsistent results, and then a big crash in Cleveland.

In the bigger picture, it was still a strong season in his switch to Red Bull KTM, as he scored plenty of wins and showed he still "has it" as a contender. But what does Eli think about it himself? Jamie "Darkside" Guida asked him in his MotoX Pod show this week.

Eli, let's talk about the 2026 season so far. Start off with peaks, a little bit of valley in the middle or towards the end, but when you look back so far, how would you describe your season?

Eli Tomac: It started off outstanding. Getting two wins at the first two races of the year, it was good as it could get. We made improvements from the first World Supercross races, and I kind of figured out what worked and what didn't. We were off to the races. Otherwise, in the middle of the season, man, it got a little tough. That's what just happens in the supercross series is that they're so long. I just got a little inconsistent. At one point I got sick, but everyone has to deal with that at some point in the year, it seems like. Before I know it, you know, lose the red plate at one point, get it back at one point, and then lose it again, and then end up having a tough crash in Cleveland. That wrote the season off, but on paper, it was pretty successful other than not able to compete for the championship at the last race. But for expectations, and switching to a new team, I'm pretty happy other than it's a bummer not being able to go for the championship in Salt Lake.

We didn't know, certainly in the media, the fans didn't know exactly how it was gonna go. I mean, we talked 1000 times, you're getting older, but you came out proving that you are still one of the baddest dudes to ever do this. I know we talked earlier this season, and I don't know if we talked about what your expectations were coming in. Like, did you immediately feel like, hey, I can win and be a title threat, or did that kind of build once the season started and you were doing so well?

Once I spent a couple of weeks on this motorcycle, I knew I was going to be in title contention. And with the crew surrounding me, I have no excuses to not be in that position. And that's how I sold myself to those guys. I'm a championship contender, I know I can still be at the top, and it was nice to show those guys that we could still win.