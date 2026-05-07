Hunter Lawrence’s career was derailed early, with constant injuries when he first moved to America. At one point he considered retirement. The constant time on the sidelines tagged him with multiple labels, first that he was merely “Jett Lawrence’s brother” and second that he couldn’t ride supercross. Because of these labels, Hunter’s actual ascension was missed even while it played out in plain sight. Yes, there were stories of bad days at the Honda test track trying to learn supercross, and he missed 2019 and most of 2020 with injury. He quietly finally snuck in a few races in 2020 only because COVID-19 delayed the calendar and let him line up three times in June. In two of them he faltered, in one of them he finished seventh. Few noticed. The very next year, repeat, the very next year, he finished second in 250SX East points and won a race. He was astonishingly consistent, carding just one race outside of the top ten in supercross through three seasons, 2021, 2022, 2023. He had already been labeled as one of those outdoor-hammerheads guys from the GPs who didn’t have the precision for supercross. Meanwhile, in reality, he wasn’t crashing much at all. The one race in three years when he did crash out? He tried going after championship-rival Cristian Craig in the whoops at Anaheim 2 in 2022. That track boasted probably the gnarliest whoop section seen on a supercross track in the last five years. You don’t try to match Craig in whoops on a 250. Hunter showed his heart and hustle by trying and paid the price. Every other race? Solid.

The “Jett’s brother” thing did the most damage, though. When Hunter graduated to the 450 class in 2024, he was coming off of the vaunted double-title 250 season, getting the #1 plates both indoors and out. Most riders would generate hype from that, especially since Hunter won seven races that year in supercross. But there was no hype, because Hunter graduated on the heels of Jett going 22-0 in Pro Motocross in his 450 debut. They jumped to 450 supercross together, but how could last year’s 250 champ possibly get the spotlight against his brother who was already a dominant 450 figure? He could not. Hunter Lawrence probably had the least attention on his 450 rookie campaign of any rider with his credentials. That’s the curse of being brothers and teammates with the phenom.