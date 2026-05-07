“Cooper Webb, I think, he’s going to, what I’ve heard, Team Tedder,” Zach Osborne said to Steve Matthes on today’s Fly Racing Moto: 60 Show previewing the Salt Lake City SX finale.

Woah, what?! Just last Monday, Webb, who is a free agent for 2027, called into the PulpMX Show and talked to Matthes about the odds of returning to Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing next year.

“I think it’s a good percent,” Webb stated on signing a new deal with his current team last Monday, April 27th. Read that article here if you missed it.

So that made it look pretty clear Webb was looking to stay with his current team. Then in comes Osborne with this Cooper Webb/Team Tedder theory today!

In his discussion with Matthes, Osborne said he thinks Justin Cooper, whose contract with Yamaha is also up after this season, will be the first domino of silly season to fall. Will J-Coop return to Star Yamaha or move to another team? The #32 has been with Yamaha his entire pro career. There are many potential spots out there, from staying on blue, of course, to newer teams like Triumph or Ducati, or even the spot currently held by Garrett Marchbanks at Kawasaki. Marchbanks has a one-year deal and while we have heard Kawasaki really likes him, there's a lot of talent out there on the market.

Add to that the news this week that Husqvarna’s in-house factory team, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna, will be going away after the 2026 season concludes in the fall. That puts two more 450 factory riders in the mix looking for rides in Malcolm Stewart and RJ Hampshire. Aaron Plessinger’s KTM deal is up, too, so there could be several moving parts come November 1 when these deals are officially announced.

Later in the Fly Racing Moto: 60 Show, Dan Truman called in to talk about the season, the Ken Roczen vs Hunter Lawrence showdown for this weekend, and more, also touching on silly season rumors as well.

Matthes asked Truman, “Do you think to the Webb to Tedder…there’s anything there? I mean, I’ve heard this thing about, Ted’s, for a couple years, ‘getting these guys’ and then it doesn’t seem to happen.”

Truman answered: “Yeah, I mean I do think there is something there for sure. Again, I don’t know that it happens. But I think that Coop wants a little more leeway in some stuff. And I think that the direction the Star team is going is right: they’re committed to the #38 [Haiden Deegan] and Cole [Davies] it sounds like. Coop’s towards the end of his career. So, I could see something like that happen for sure, if he had a good bike. Which, I think the bike has been proven to be pretty good. KTM does have a new bike next year, I don’t know if he would be on a KTM, I don’t know how that works, I don’t know if he gets a new bike. Like, I don’t know how any of that stuff works.”

Matthes responded: “I think they lease stuff now for Hill, so they could just keep leasing it and put black plastics on it? Doesn’t really matter because they have Monster [Energy] stuff.”

Truman added: “Yeah, I mean, he gets to keep, I know he has a good relationship with Fly and Monster and his other sponsors. So, I think it would be something that would be good for him, for sure. At lot of these riders get to a certain age, like when I was around Chad [Reed] and you want to be happy more than anything. And I think sometimes when you’re not happy, you would just rather do something else.”

The Monster Energy Tedder Racing KTM team has been around for a long time and has employed capable riders like Martin Davalos and Justin Hill. They are said to have good access to good equipment from KTM. Last year, there were talks of Jorge Prado to Team Tedder if he could get out of his three-year Kawasaki deal, because Tedder would allow him to keep his new Monster Energy sponsorship but get back on a KTM 450 SX-F like he wanted to. Ultimately, Prado landed back with Red Bull KTM’s officially factory team. If you want to get really crazy thinking about silly season, just know that all of the Red Bull KTM's riders deals are up at the end of this year, including Prado, Eli Tomac, Plessinger and Julien Beaumer.

Again, this Cooper Webb/Team Tedder news would still be considered a rumor, unless Osborne somehow knows more. Webb could return to Star Yamaha with a supercross-only deal. Still, there will be moving parts this off-season with deals up for multiple 450 riders.

You can listen to the full pre-Salt Lake City Fly Racing Moto: 60 Show below.