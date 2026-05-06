With his 250SX West title wrapped up two rounds early, why is Haiden Deegan still racing the 250F in these final rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross? Two consecutive 250SX West titles down and a much-anticipated move to the 450F, so why not move up for these final few rounds? The second-generation rider mentioned in the post-race media scrum following his Denver SX win that “This sh*t’s getting boring.”

“I got a big old house I'm building,” Deegan joked. “I need money. I got to come collect that bonus check. That's why I'm here. And I had to get one more win to bump myself up in this generation of records, so we got it done.”

That is now seven official wins on the season (eight for Deegan himself, who still counts his penalized Birmingham SX win). That puts him second most all-time on 125/250SX wins with 14 total 250SX races (with one more to go). Only James Stewart—who earned 16 125SX wins, plus two more 125SX showdown wins—has more. Now, Deegan has the most wins SX wins on a 250 four-stroke. At this point, do the wins still mean much?

“Winning always feels good, no matter what,” he said. “It's definitely a little different than that first win of the season compared to the eighth one, but it still hits. It still hits, especially knowing there's a nice paycheck. It definitely doesn't hit the same as the first one, but a win is always nice.