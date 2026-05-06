After missing the first four months of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, Gage Linville made his return to racing at the Denver Supercross. A crash before the 250SX East Division season opener—where he broke five ribs, lacerated his liver, and collapsed a lung—sidelined him for the start of the season. Then, an injury to Jalek Swoll allowed for Linville, who has been training with the Triumph squad for several years now, to get a call. The Dirt Legal Dirt Bike Depot WMR KTM Racing Team was truly more than happy to grant Linville out of his 2026 deal in order to take the Triumph ride. Unfortunately, a small crash set him back a few more weeks before he finally made his 2026 season and Triumph debut at the Denver SX.

Linville was set back in his heat and had to make his way back into a transfer position. He finished eighth, securing a spot in the main event without having to go through the LCQ.

In the main event, Linville started around tenth and was running as high as seventh before finishing 11th.