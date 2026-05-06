Gage Linville 11th at Denver SX in Season, Triumph Debut: “It was a solid start, but I definitely want more”
After missing the first four months of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, Gage Linville made his return to racing at the Denver Supercross. A crash before the 250SX East Division season opener—where he broke five ribs, lacerated his liver, and collapsed a lung—sidelined him for the start of the season. Then, an injury to Jalek Swoll allowed for Linville, who has been training with the Triumph squad for several years now, to get a call. The Dirt Legal Dirt Bike Depot WMR KTM Racing Team was truly more than happy to grant Linville out of his 2026 deal in order to take the Triumph ride. Unfortunately, a small crash set him back a few more weeks before he finally made his 2026 season and Triumph debut at the Denver SX.
Linville was set back in his heat and had to make his way back into a transfer position. He finished eighth, securing a spot in the main event without having to go through the LCQ.
In the main event, Linville started around tenth and was running as high as seventh before finishing 11th.
His post-race quote from Triumph read:
"The day was pretty good. I rode pretty well in my heat race, then rode in seventh for a little bit of the main event. I slipped back but regrouped to claim eleventh. It was a solid start, but I definitely want more."
Steve Westfall, Team Manager for Triumph Factory Racing, said the following on Linville’s debut:
"We were happy to welcome Gage to the team this weekend, and he rode well! He was thrown into the wolves and performed. It was a shame to miss the top ten by one position, but he had a good start and we can push on from here.”
As far as Jordon Smith in the premier class, he finished 14th in the 450SX main event. Smith said the following in the team’s release:
"It was a much better day today! The position was not what we wanted, but we were in the battle all day. I felt a lot more comfortable and the TF 450-X was ripping off of the gate in elevation. We can build off of this, so we'll keep pushing."
Westfall added the following on Smith:
“Jordon made strides this week with chassis set-up and that showed in practice – he was a lot closer in times. He was up there in the main event, but this class is incredibly deep.”