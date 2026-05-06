Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna to Close at the End of 2026?
Today, Husqvarna announced that following the end of the 2026 Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship season, there will be a shift from an in-house factory effort to instead supporting independent teams for 2027. What does this mean? The press release says they will "develop an engine leasing program in North America within professional racing. Building on an existing structure, the program will make factory level engines and suspension components available for select teams and riders through a leasing model."
Sounds like the factory-level Rockstar Husqvarna team will be no more for 2027. This would probably be the end of Rockstar Energy branding with Husqvarna, as well. Will a strong privateer-level team pony up for the factory suspension and engine leasing program and take the mantle for the brand?
As for the riders currently on the team, we're hearing that only 250 riders Daxton Bennick and Ryder DiFrancesco will definitely have rides next year, likely as Red Bull KTM 250 racers.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team manager Nathan Ramsey said ahead of the Cleveland Supercross that three of the current riders are locked in for contracts through the 2027 season. However, things could have changed since Ramsey said this back on April 17. Ramsey said on Friday ahead of the Cleveland round:
“Yup, so we have: Malcolm has another year through ‘27, as well as Dax [Bennick] and Ryder D.”
Based on what Ramsey said, that leaves RJ Hampshire (450) and Casey Cochran (250) without a ride. Again, the situation could have changed since his comments about three weeks ago. Hampshire, whose contract was supposedly up at the end of 2026 anyways, has taken to social media to comment on the situation:
"Business is business… doesn’t make it suck any less. Still grateful, more motivated, and ready to give everything I’ve got this summer. Next year is unknown but hopeful to land something soon!"
Where will Stewart, Hampshire, and Cochran end up? Will another team take over the Husqvarna program? We don't know. You can read Husqvarna's PR below.
The following press release is from Husqvarna:
Husqvarna Mobility to reposition SMX program following the 2026 season
Brand aligning with its heritage and riding community from next year onward
Husqvarna Mobility’s professional motocross and supercross racing program in the United States will enter a new phase at the conclusion of the 2026 SMX World Championship season. From 2027 onward, the brand will transition away from operating an in-house factory racing team and instead, support independent teams and riders with factory level materials and technical expertise for the SMX series. This evolution ensures the brand’s presence in racing at the highest level, while repositioning its focus on the brand’s heritage and wider riding community.
For 2027, Husqvarna Mobility will realign its direction in the North American market, aiming to further differentiate and broadly support Husqvarna’s place within the motorcycle industry – spanning its extensive Motocross, Enduro, Travel, Naked, Supermoto, and Electric model lineup.
A legacy brand built upon performing at the highest levels of competition, Husqvarna’s loyal customer base and collective enthusiasts are passionate about riding – and racing – with a widespread involvement in motorcycling that often stretches across an assortment of disciplines, activities, and events.
Husqvarna Mobility’s influence extends far beyond stadium racing and the professional motocross scene. With the exceptional line-up of offroad competition motorcycles leading the way, the brand has forged a deep connection with riders and explorers alike. Backed by more than 120 years of innovation and a commitment to its pioneering spirit, Husqvarna continues to inspire riders to embrace every kind of journey, whether it’s racing, tackling rugged offroad trails, navigating daily commutes, or touring the open road in between.
As part of this transition point and strategic evolution, Husqvarna will develop an engine leasing program in North America within professional racing. Building on an existing structure, the program will make factory level engines and suspension components available for select teams and riders through a leasing model. The program allows the brand to remain active within SMX into the future, continuing to connect with the Husqvarna fanbase at the races and reinforcing the manufacturer’s ongoing commitment to motorsport.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing is fully committed to competing at the pinnacle of sport through the remainder of 2026, including this weekend’s AMA Supercross Championship finals, followed by the entire Pro Motocross Championship and SMX post-season.