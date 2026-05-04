Yes, Chase Sexton is Racing Pro Motocross for Kawasaki

“I think that's always a risk with any rider any time but I think you have to have a strong foundation first. It's a very difficult balance, without question, and if I'm being honest, we haven't struck it yet.”

The year started well for this group, actually, with Sexton arguably the fastest rider on track at round two in San Diego when he went from stuck in the starting gate to fourth and then won round three at Anaheim 2. At that point it looked like things were headed in the right direction. Fahie was also asked if he saw any signs there would be struggles during the off season leading to Anaheim 1.

“I didn't see any signs of that to be perfectly honest,” he said. “It’s gone that way, but I didn't see any signs of it early. No.”

Speaking of trying everything, the team is now using Kyle Chisholm as a second test rider in Florida along with Broc Tickle’s work in California. Chisholm is also now back to racing as a late addition for the Partzilla Blaster Power Kawasaki team. Fahie says Chisholm is able to handle both testing and racing roles without issue.

“It doesn't have any effect on what he's bringing to us. He can do that and ride [race] whatever he wants to ride, however he wants to ride. He's a professional and his feedback is very good and it was a nice treat for us to work with him like we have and we probably will in the future too. I'm not sure, but that’s been a pleasant experience.”

What else did Fahie have to say on Friday?

What sort of feedback do you get from Japan? Are they more involved than other times at certain points? Like how involved is Japan in the decisions you make with testing and whatever else.

They support us the best they can. Look, they don't do a lot of supercross, so they can't help us a lot. For example, if we're going through the whoops and we're having trouble, they don't have a lot of feedback on that. They know the motorcycle inside and out, so they can help us there, but supercross is not their expertise.

Your other rider, Garrett Marchbanks. What are the thoughts on the season?

I think he's where he should be. Obviously, we would like to see it better, but he’s working with the team very well. He’s progressing. We don't always see the results of the progress, you know, like we have great weeks and we don't see the results necessarily every week. But we can see it and I think that's the most important thing.