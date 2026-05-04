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Watch: Ashburn Becomes First Repeat GNCC Winner in 2026 Season - Full The Old Gray GNCC Bike Video Highlights

May 4, 2026, 10:00am
Watch: Ashburn Becomes First Repeat GNCC Winner in 2026 Season - Full The Old Gray GNCC Bike Video Highlights
Monterey, TN The Old GrayProgressive GNCC Racing

The sixth round of the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series took place over the weekend in Tennessee.

Jordan Ashburn (Honda) took the race win (becoming the first repeat overall winner of 2026) over Steward Baylor Jr. (Kawasaki) and Kailub Russell (Yamaha). Ashburn came away with the win by just 0.7 seconds! With Ben Kelley (KTM) landing 102nd overall after a crash and DNF, Ashburn takes over the championship lead.

Jason Tino (KTM) took the XC2 Class win over Angus Riordan (Honda) and Jhak Walker (Beta). Walker leads the XC2 Championship.

Brandy Richards (KTM) took the WXC win over Danielle McDonald (Yamaha) and Korie Steede (Husqvarna). McDonald leads the WXC Championship.

Watch the video highlights below.

Video Highlights

Specialized Bike Race Recap | 2026 Specialized Old Gray GNCC

Bike Raw Recap | 2026 Specialized Old Gray GNCC

The Old Gray GNCC Results

GNCC

The Old Gray - Overall Race

May 2, 2026
The Old Gray
Monterey, TN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn 02:42:29.299 Cookeville, TN United States Honda
2 Steward Baylor Steward Baylor 02:42:29.979 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
3 Kailub Russell Kailub Russell 02:42:41.896 Boonville, NC United States Yamaha
4 Craig Delong Craig Delong 02:42:48.090 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
5 Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski 02:43:43.331 North Liberty, IN United States Honda
Full Results
GNCC

The Old Gray - XC2 Pro Race

May 2, 2026
The Old Gray
Monterey, TN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jason T Tino Jason T Tino 02:43:55.963 Phillipsburg, NJ United States KTM
2 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 02:44:27.952 Australia Australia Honda
3 Jhak Walker Jhak Walker 02:44:54.496 Morrisonville, IL United States Beta
4 Toby D Cleveland Toby D Cleveland 02:46:25.679 Erin, NY United States Husqvarna
5 Brody Johnson Brody Johnson 02:48:51.892 Landrum, SC United States Husqvarna
Full Results
GNCC

The Old Gray - WXC Race

May 2, 2026
The Old Gray
Monterey, TN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Brandy Richards Brandy Richards 02:00:09.177 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM
2 Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald 02:00:29.977 Parkes, NSW Australia Yamaha
3 Korie Steede Korie Steede 02:04:41.548 Beloit, OH United States Husqvarna
4 Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets 02:12:52.177 Fishersville, VA United States Yamaha
5 Carly Lee Carly Lee 02:12:52.899 Millville, NJ United States KTM
Full Results

Points Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 126
2Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 110
3Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 99
4Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 96
5Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 88
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 135
2Jason T Tino Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 129
3Brody Johnson Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 115
4Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 115
5Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 88
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 152
2Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 144
3Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 143
4Tayla Jones Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 95
5Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets Fishersville, VA United States 91
Full Standings
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