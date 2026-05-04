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Watch: Denver SX Video Highlights

May 4, 2026, 9:25am
Watch: Denver SX Video Highlights
Denver, CO DenverMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Round 16 of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place on Saturday. Check out the video highlights from the Denver SX as  Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) won the 250SX main event, and Hunter Lawrence (Honda) took the 450SX race win. Deegan already has the 250SX West title clinched, but the 450SX title is now separated by just one point (Roczen has 332 points to Lawrence's 331) going into the season finale this weekend!

Recommended Reading

Lawrence: “This is my title to lose I feel like” Sun May 3 Lawrence: “This is my title to lose I feel like” Denver SX: Lawrence Goes Wire-to-Wire, Now Trails Roczen by One Point, Deegan Makes it Look Easy Sun May 3 Denver SX: Lawrence Goes Wire-to-Wire, Now Trails Roczen by One Point, Deegan Makes it Look Easy

There are 250SX highlights, 450SX highlights, and then the extended highlights right the night show directly from the TV broadcast. Plus, check out the SMX Insider Post-Race Show.

Video Highlights

250SX

Supercross

Denver - 250SX West

May 2, 2026
Empower Field at Mile High
Denver, CO United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:33.016 51.915 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 16:36.545 3.529 52.423 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco 16:52.315 15.771 52.828 Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
4 Max Anstie Max Anstie 17:05.030 12.715 53.554 Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Yamaha YZ250F
5 Kayden Minear Kayden Minear 17:17.229 12.199 54.264 Western Australia Australia Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

450SX

Supercross

Denver - 450SX

May 2, 2026
Empower Field at Mile High
Denver, CO United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 21:46.832 51.007 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:59.146 12.314 51.581 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 22:06.297 7.152 52.006 Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 22:10.274 3.977 53.136 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
5 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 22:12.979 2.706 53.304 La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Results

Post-Race Press Conference | Round 16 Denver | Supercross 2026

Supercross 2026 - Round 16, Denver | EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | 5/2/26 | Motorsports on NBC

SMX Insider Post Race Show | Round 16 Denver | SuperMotocross 2026

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