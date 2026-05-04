Ken Roczen, who has held the red plate in Monster Energy AMA Supercross for now nine different years (!), did not acquire the points lead in 2026 until two rounds to go. Not only is this the strongest he’s been at the end of a season, and at 32 years old, but it is also the closest he has come to a 450 supercross championship.

Heading into Denver, Kenny was four points up on Hunter Lawrence. The second half of the season these two have set themselves apart as the best two riders on the track. The problem is, they are pretty much equal in every way. Both have five wins and 12 podiums. And while Kenny had some bad races at the beginning of the series, he has come on strong at the end. Still the two are so closely matched that it is week to week to see which rider will be better on which track. Denver was no different, as Hunter got into the lead early and Ken had to make some passes to get into second, as he explained in the post-race press scrum.

“I, honestly, due to how I felt on the track, I wasn’t going crazy or ballistic in the beginning," Roczen said. "I wanted to have a clear track, and once I got into second, I purposefully didn’t try to override it to make something happen. Because I felt like my spot was where I was in second right there and I was fine with that. Most of the time when I feel pretty good, I can definitely unlock some speed in the beginning but for today I just felt like I did what I had to do to get to second and then we settled in.”