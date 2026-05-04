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Levi Kitchen on Cable Clutch at Denver SX: “I just wanted to give it a shot and at this point, nothing has really worked for me”

Levi Kitchen on Cable Clutch at Denver SX: “I just wanted to give it a shot and at this point, nothing has really worked for me”

May 4, 2026, 1:40pm
Denver, CO DenverMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The Denver SX round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross brought us more of what we have been seeing all-year: Deegan gets the 250SX West win as the 450SX title competitors go back and forth once again.

Haiden Deegan took the 250SX main event win as Levi Kitchen and Ryder DiFrancesco rounded out the podium. Deegan had already clinched the 250SX West title, but he added another win to his résumé.

In the 450SX Class, Ken Roczen had won four of the last five rounds entering the weekend, but Hunter Lawrence took the win in Denver, cutting Roczen's four-point championship gap entering the day down to one point heading into the finale. Roczen got into second with too much of a gap from Lawrence out front, so he settled for second as Eli Tomac rounded out the podium in his home state race after missing two main events in a row after his Cleveland SX qualifying crash. 

After the race, we heard from all six podium finishers, but we cut the best clips and made them into a nine-minute video below. Podium riders include: Haiden Deegan, Levi Kitchen, Ryder DiFrancesco, Hunter Lawrence, Ken Roczen, and Eli Tomac.

Denver SX Results

Supercross

Denver - 250SX West

May 2, 2026
Empower Field at Mile High
Denver, CO United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:33.016 51.915 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 16:36.545 3.529 52.423 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco 16:52.315 15.771 52.828 Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
4 Max Anstie Max Anstie 17:05.030 12.715 53.554 Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Yamaha YZ250F
5 Kayden Minear Kayden Minear 17:17.229 12.199 54.264 Western Australia Australia Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Supercross

Denver - 450SX

May 2, 2026
Empower Field at Mile High
Denver, CO United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 21:46.832 51.007 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:59.146 12.314 51.581 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 22:06.297 7.152 52.006 Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 22:10.274 3.977 53.136 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
5 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 22:12.979 2.706 53.304 La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Results
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