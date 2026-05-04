Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper started the 450 main event in Denver in 13th and finished in 13th. But that’s not the entire story as besides the top two (in the race and in the Championship), Hunter Lawrence and Ken Roczen, there was a lot of action further back. J-Coop had worked his way up to sixth at one point, with his teammate Cooper Webb and Jorge Prado just in front of him. Unable to get around Webb, it stalled his momentum and Dylan Ferrandis, who was making a late race charge, pulled up alongside of him through the whoops and the two collided in the sand. Less than a minute later, Webb got into Prado and went down. It was a wild race and our Aaron Hansel was able to catch up with Cooper afterwards to get his take on what went down.

Racer X: Justin Cooper, kind of a crazy race for you. You had a huge battle with your teammate, Cooper Webb, and then it later came apart when you got together with Dylan Ferrandis. Take us through that battle.

Justin Cooper: Yeah, I started way back so I made really good progress up until I would say, Coop [Webb]. He was cutting down really low in the turns, so I didn’t really know how to go about passing him without T-boning him. I felt like I was just stuck there. It’s a bummer. I did get the run on him and made a pass, then I made a little mistake and he got me back.