AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper put together a strong ride to finish seventh overall after starting back in 10th on the opening lap. Draper steadily worked his way forward throughout the race, making key passes and maintaining a consistent pace to gain valuable positions against a competitive field.

Phoenix Racing Honda’s Angus Riordan and Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Jhak Walker completed the XC2 250 Pro podium with strong rides, finishing second and third in class while securing eighth and ninth overall, respectively. Riordan delivered a consistent performance throughout the race, keeping himself in contention among the front-runners and maintaining a steady pace to lock in the runner-up spot. Walker, meanwhile, put together a determined effort to earn third in XC2, battling through the demanding conditions and continuing to push forward over the course of the race.

Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Josh Strang continued to showcase his veteran experience with a 10th overall finish and seventh in the XC1 Open Pro class. Battling through the challenging conditions, Strang remained consistent throughout the race, using his knowledge and strength to secure another solid top 10 result.

As for FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Ben Kelley and Grant Davis, both were running inside the top 10 at the beginning of the race, but an early crash put Davis out of the race, whereas a last lap crash also set back Kelley making both unable to finish within the top 20 overall and score any points at round six. Kelley now sits third in the points standings.

Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki’s Josh Toth was awarded a GNCC Sportsmanship award at the start of the race in Tennessee for his efforts at last round, The Dukes, when he halted his race to assist a fellow racer who had gone down in front of him. As for his race, Toth was only able to complete five laps of racing before having to retire for the day.

Coming through to take the Top Amateur honors at The Specialized Old Gray GNCC was Hunter Smith who earned the 250 A class win and finished 15th overall. Ryan Piper would come through second on the podium with a 17th overall finishing position and a second-place finish in 250 A. Brayden Baisley 18 overall and first in 4-Stroke A Lites

The WXC class delivered another exciting race as FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Brandy Richards and AmPro Yamaha’s Danielle McDonald battled at the front from start to finish. The two frontrunners traded the lead multiple times throughout the race, each capitalizing on different sections of the course and pushing the pace at every opportunity. Richards ultimately managed to edge ahead when it mattered most, using her experience and late-race charge to secure the win. McDonald stayed within striking distance the entire time, applying constant pressure and turning in an impressive ride of her own to finish a close second after an intense back-and-forth duel.