The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Championship fight is really heating up! Phoenix Racing Honda’s Jordan Ashburn has now taken two wins in a row to climb into the series’ lead, while former leader Ben Kelley has encountered back-to-back bad races, culminating in a late crash on Sunday that pushed him out of the top 20 overall, resulting in a zero point score. Ashburn has gone 2-9-8-5-1-1 this season in his bid to become Honda’s first GNCC Overall Champion in decades—we’d think you would have to go back to the Scott Summers XR600 era to find another!
Ashburn’s win was not easy, as Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki’s Stu Baylor battled him all the way to the finish of the three-hour Specialized Old Gray GNCC. Just 0.7 seconds separated the two at the checkered flag!
“Oh man, it was definitely a fight,” said Tennessee’s own Ashburn. “We just were wheel to wheel basically all day. It’s tight racing and it was awesome to have the home crowd here. It was amazing. This track was brutal, faster than I thought. It was hairy. We got to a pit stop and Stu amped it up then I amped it up and then everyone else was coming after us.”
As for the points lead, Ashburn, who won the GNCC title a few years ago, is keeping the pressure off.
“I’m just taking it race by race that’s what we talked about as a team and a family,” he said. “I’m just pumped to get a win at the home race. We’ll worry about the rest of the stuff later.”
The Old Gray - OverallMay 2, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|02:42:29.299
|Cookeville, TN
|Honda
|2
|Steward Baylor
|02:42:29.979
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|3
|Kailub Russell
|02:42:41.896
|Boonville, NC
|Yamaha
|4
|Craig Delong
|02:42:48.090
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|02:43:43.331
|North Liberty, IN
|Honda
Baylor was not happy with a ruling in the race, as he felt that Ashburn actually cut the track to pass him.
“In my eyes, I guess if they’re not going to give me this win, what the hell does string and ribbon mean?” said Baylor. “I stayed on the track and I knew where the line was, I saw it and he passed me there twice. I understand there are racing incidents and maybe he didn’t see that that was string and ribbon there, but it was there before the race. I rode a great race and an honest race. The only reason I didn’t pull this off was a bad line. We had a good day.”
GNCC officials were alerted to the section of the track and reviewed footage and decided that Ashburn’s line did not constitute a course cut, so he was not penalized.
Am-Pro Yamaha’s Kailub Russell returned to the podium for the first time this season with third.
“It was a blast, it’s nice to finally get up here,” said the winningest GNCC racer ever, who has had an up-and-down return to racing the last two years. “It’s just been a struggle. I felt like I should be up here the whole time in this spot, and battling for wins. But we had that Big Buck mud fest, that’s a coin flip race there, then round two in Florida, had a big crash. It’s too bad because I felt like I was in great shape, I was having a lot of fun. Yeah, my knee, Dr. Tanner worked on it and surprisingly I got it turned around real fast. Way faster than last year. I gambled on the tire, I ran a gummy and it was so awesome in the rocky stuff. I could catch it back up, but anywhere out in the open, I ripped all the knobs off and I was just ice skating. But I’m just happy to be back up there. Today, us old guys did it.”
As for KTM’s title contenders, who battled for the championship last year, the squad summed up the day like this:
Round 6 proved challenging for defending GNCC Champion Ben Kelley, who ran up front during the early stages aboard his KTM 450 XC-F before a late-race collision resulted in a heavy impact.
He was credited with 10th in the XC1 Open Pro Class for the round and now sits third in the standings following The Old Gray GNCC.
Ben Kelley: “I got off to a great start today, was there in the mix, and then stalled my bike in the rock garden. That put me back a bit, which wasn’t ideal. I settled into a pace, and with about a lap left, I clipped a tree, which caused me to have a big crash. I am bruised up pretty badly, but initial check-ups show nothing broken, which is good. I will get checked out later this week and hope to be back for the next one.”
It was also a challenging day in Tennessee for XC1 Open Pro Class newcomer Grant Davis, who rebounded from a slow start to join the lead group by Lap 2 onboard the KTM 450 XC-F. A crash on the following lap, however, brought an early end to his race, with Davis credited 12th in class.
Grant Davis: “A rider crashed in front of me off the start, so I started in the back. I was able to pass a few guys and get into the lead group by the end of Lap 2. The next lap, I hit something that caused me to crash badly. It’s a bummer, because I was feeling great on the bike today and know I could have been up front.”
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|126
|2
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|110
|3
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|99
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|96
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|88
The full GNCC series press release is below:
The Specialized Old Gray: Motorcycle Race Report
Jordan Ashburn Secures Hometown Win in Tennessee
MONTEREY, Tenn. – The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series, an AMA National Championship, rolled into Monterey, Tennessee for Round 6, The Specialized Old Gray GNCC, where an exciting day of motorcycle racing unfolded across the rugged and historic course on Sunday, May 3. With favorable conditions welcoming racers, the Old Gray terrain set the stage for intense battles and standout performances as the nation’s top off-road racers tackled the demanding layout. As the championship fight continues to heat up, The Old Gray’s bike race delivered pivotal moments, with competitors pushing the pace and showcasing their endurance in the hills of Tennessee.
Phoenix Racing Honda’s Jordan Ashburn and Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki’s Steward Baylor put on a thrilling battle at the front of the pack during the three-hour pro race at the 2026 Old Gray GNCC. The duo pushed each other from the opening laps, navigating the rugged Tennessee terrain with speed and precision while keeping the intensity high throughout the race. Ashburn maintained a slight edge during key moments, but Baylor remained within striking distance, applying constant pressure and capitalizing on every opportunity to challenge for the lead. In the end, Ashburn held strong to secure the overall victory, with Baylor crossing the line just behind him after an all-out effort in one of the day’s most exciting showdowns.
AmPro Yamaha’s Kailub Russell delivered an impressive charge through the field, steadily working his way forward to earn a third overall finish. After starting outside the early lead group, Russell found his rhythm as the race wore on, making key passes and capitalizing on his experience in the demanding Old Gray terrain. His ability to maintain a strong pace and push through the pack showcased his veteran race craft, ultimately securing him a well-earned spot on the overall podium.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig Delong and Phoenix Racing Honda’s Michael Witkowski rounded out the top five overall finishers at round six of the 2026 GNCC Racing Series with solid, hard-earned performances. DeLong secured a fourth-place finish after running a consistent pace throughout the three-hour race, staying within reach of the front-runners while managing the demanding Tennessee trails. Just behind him, Witkowski put together a determined ride to claim fifth overall, battling through the field and maintaining momentum in the latter stages of the race.
FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Jason Tino put together another great performance at The Old Gray GNCC, capturing his second-straight XC2 250 Pro class win while also earning an impressive sixth overall finish. Tino maintained a strong and consistent pace throughout the race, positioning himself well among the top overall contenders as he battled through the demanding Tennessee terrain.
The Old Gray - XC2 Pro RaceMay 2, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jason T Tino
|02:43:55.963
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|KTM
|2
|Angus Riordan
|02:44:27.952
|Australia
|Honda
|3
|Jhak Walker
|02:44:54.496
|Morrisonville, IL
|Beta
|4
|Toby D Cleveland
|02:46:25.679
|Erin, NY
|Husqvarna
|5
|Brody Johnson
|02:48:51.892
|Landrum, SC
|Husqvarna
AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper put together a strong ride to finish seventh overall after starting back in 10th on the opening lap. Draper steadily worked his way forward throughout the race, making key passes and maintaining a consistent pace to gain valuable positions against a competitive field.
Phoenix Racing Honda’s Angus Riordan and Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Jhak Walker completed the XC2 250 Pro podium with strong rides, finishing second and third in class while securing eighth and ninth overall, respectively. Riordan delivered a consistent performance throughout the race, keeping himself in contention among the front-runners and maintaining a steady pace to lock in the runner-up spot. Walker, meanwhile, put together a determined effort to earn third in XC2, battling through the demanding conditions and continuing to push forward over the course of the race.
Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Josh Strang continued to showcase his veteran experience with a 10th overall finish and seventh in the XC1 Open Pro class. Battling through the challenging conditions, Strang remained consistent throughout the race, using his knowledge and strength to secure another solid top 10 result.
As for FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Ben Kelley and Grant Davis, both were running inside the top 10 at the beginning of the race, but an early crash put Davis out of the race, whereas a last lap crash also set back Kelley making both unable to finish within the top 20 overall and score any points at round six. Kelley now sits third in the points standings.
Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki’s Josh Toth was awarded a GNCC Sportsmanship award at the start of the race in Tennessee for his efforts at last round, The Dukes, when he halted his race to assist a fellow racer who had gone down in front of him. As for his race, Toth was only able to complete five laps of racing before having to retire for the day.
Coming through to take the Top Amateur honors at The Specialized Old Gray GNCC was Hunter Smith who earned the 250 A class win and finished 15th overall. Ryan Piper would come through second on the podium with a 17th overall finishing position and a second-place finish in 250 A. Brayden Baisley 18 overall and first in 4-Stroke A Lites
The WXC class delivered another exciting race as FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Brandy Richards and AmPro Yamaha’s Danielle McDonald battled at the front from start to finish. The two frontrunners traded the lead multiple times throughout the race, each capitalizing on different sections of the course and pushing the pace at every opportunity. Richards ultimately managed to edge ahead when it mattered most, using her experience and late-race charge to secure the win. McDonald stayed within striking distance the entire time, applying constant pressure and turning in an impressive ride of her own to finish a close second after an intense back-and-forth duel.
The Old Gray - WXCMay 2, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Brandy Richards
|02:00:09.177
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM
|2
|Danielle McDonald
|02:00:29.977
|Parkes, NSW
|Yamaha
|3
|Korie Steede
|02:04:41.548
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|4
|Lilley G Sheets
|02:12:52.177
|Fishersville, VA
|Yamaha
|5
|Carly Lee
|02:12:52.899
|Millville, NJ
|KTM
Caleb Johnson put in an outstanding ride in the AM Bike race, with the 150 B Schoolboy (12–17) competitor charging to an impressive third overall finish against a deep and competitive field. Johnson maintained a strong pace throughout the race, ultimately earning one of the top overall spots of the day. Just behind him, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Korie Steede delivered a solid performance of her own, rounding out the WXC class podium with a third-place class finish and securing fourth overall.
Making the pass for the Youth Bike Overall win on the last lap, in the last turn headed towards the checkered flag was Hunter Hawkinberry. This would be Hawkinberry’s second overall and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) class win of the season. Bentley Saxon put in a good ride, battling for the lead until the very end. Saxon would get up and hold on for second overall and in YXC1. Coming through to take third overall in the Youth Bike race was Braxtyn Chaney, who also earned the 85 Big Wheel (14-15) class win as he came through the finish line. Ace Tokar rounded out the top three in the YXC1 class.
Earning the YXC2 Super Mini Sr. (12-13) class win was Deegan Caplinger, while Jase Jackson and Maverick Boyer took second and third in the class. In the 85 Big Wheel (11-13) class it was Colt Chaney earning the win, James Razor won the 85 (12-13) class, Tripp Lewis earned the 85 (11) class win, Cash Knecht earned the 85 (7-10) class win, Davey Fairfield took home the 65 (10-11) class win, while Peyton Austin earned the 65 (9) class win. Kayson Lanier earned the 65 (7-8) class win, Baylee Arsenault took the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class win, Aubrey Tsakanikas came through to earn the Girls 85 (7-13) class win, and Jhorjie Walker would come through to take the Girls 65 (7-11) class win. Grant Janyssek would take the Trail Rider (7-15) class win.
On Saturday morning, the Micro Bike Overall win was Peyton Austin, while also coming through to earn the MXC1 (8-9) class win. Austin would push himself throughout the race, earning the center spot on the podium as the checkered flag flew. Jacobi Duvall would come through to take second overall in the Micro Bike race, while also earning his second MXC2 (6-8) class win. Kayson Lanier rounded out the overall podium in third overall, while also securing second in the MXC2 (6-8) class.
Ryder Cordell and Kash Brummage would finish second and third in the MXC1 class, rounding out the top three in that class, while Carson Zink finished third in the MXC2 class at The Old Gray GNCC. In the 50 Sr. 1 (7) class it was Kolt Morrison taking the win, Landon Babineau earned the 50 Sr. 2 (6) class win, Weston Rose earned the 50 Jr. 1 (6-7) class win and Kanton Lanier earned the 50 Jr. 2 (4-5) class win. In the Girls (6-9) class it was Rylee Huff taking the class win, while Nathan Zhang earned the Micro-E (7-8) class. Jagger Weston took home the Micro-E (4-6) class, Brody Bowen would come through to take the Micro-E (4-6) Limited class, while Wake Taylor earned the Micro (4-6) Shaft Dr. class. Roxen Cole earned the Micro-E (4-6) Sportsman class win and Nolan Hamson earned the Trail Rider (6-9) class win.
This weekend’s AMSOIL Moto Hero was awarded to RacerTV’s John Carpenter “Carp” – he has worked with RacerTV for over half a decade, manning the “rock garden” camera at most events. Carp served six years as Military Policeman in Desert Shield/Storm and pulled duty for Air Force One during the Ronald Reagan era while stationed in Keflavik Iceland. Carp ended his military service as a Nuclear Security Force. Carp was awarded a $250 AMSOIL Shopping spree, a commemorative Moto Hero coin and American Flag from Columbia Flag and Sign Co. along with a online gift certificate to their store.
The 2026 Progressive GNCC Racing Series continues with Round 7 at Powerline Park in St. Clairsville, Ohio, set for May 15–17, where racers and fans can expect one of the most unique and demanding stops on the schedule. Known for its mix of fast sections and tight, technical woods, the former strip mine property features clay-based soil, rocky terrain, and ever-present mud that can challenge even the top competitors.