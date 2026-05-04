Dylan Ferrandis on Denver SX: “I passed a bunch of guys. …On paper it might not look like the best, but the feeling was awesome”
“On paper it might not look like the best, but the feeling was awesome.”
That was a snippet from Dylan Ferrandis’ post-race recap quote in the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team post-race release after the Denver SX.
Ferrandis was charging forward in the main event but had a collision with his former Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammate Justin Cooper late in the race while battling for sixth. He remounted and finished tenth.
Related: Justin Cooper on Crash with Dylan Ferrandis: “We were both going for the line and we kind of just locked bars and went down"
Ferrandis’ riding has looked significantly better since returning from his thumb injury at the Daytona SX, which again, can partly be credited to improvements with the Ducati Desmo450 MX.
Ferrandis’ full post-race quote read:
“It was a really good moto, the bike was the best I have had this season. I ended up having a bad start, but I gave it everything I had and came from behind… I passed a bunch of guys. With Justin Cooper we were fighting for a position and came together in the sand. On paper it might not look like the best, but the feeling was awesome. I passed a lot of good guys, the bike was really, really good. Just need to stop making little mistakes.”
Watch the incident starting at the 2:07 mark in the video highlights below.
As for Justin Barcia, it was another solid day at the races. He again led his heat race before finishing second for the second consecutive week in as many races back from his Anaheim 1 SX injuries.
In the main event, Barcia finished eighth. He said the following in the team's post-race report:
“I didn’t have the greatest of starts, but I fought hard in the first corner and rode some good laps in the beginning,” said Justin Barcia. “It was cool to ride at that pace with the guys. The bike was working really good. After practice we made a huge change and the boys nailed it, the bike was working really good. The heat race showed it. In the main, I was great until about halfway and kind of hit a wall. I regrouped a little and there were a few guys in front of me and I tried to fight, but I got arm pump. Top 10 is good and I’m happy with it, I just know there is so much more in the tank.”