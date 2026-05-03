The Denver supercross is now in the rearview, and with just one race remaining in the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, we're still not any closer to having any idea who will win this thing. After winning four of the previous five races, Ken Roczen came into Denver with a four-point lead over Hunter Lawrence, which put Lawrence in tough spot. Giving up any more points to Roczen in Denver would make winning the title exponentially more difficult, and unlikely, in Salt Lake City. Lawrence, however, isn't the type who crumbles under pressure. If anything, quite the opposite. Even if he didn't have his best stuff earlier in the day, he pulled through in the main in a dominant ride.

“I honestly feel like those are my best days when I have to dig for it," Lawrence said in the postrace press conference. "The team, we work so well together, each session figuring out where we can be better. Every step of the way, working through it, and I really enjoy that kind of day."