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Denver SX: Lawrence Goes Wire-to-Wire, Now Trails Roczen by One Point, Deegan Makes it Look Easy

Denver SX: Lawrence Goes Wire-to-Wire, Now Trails Roczen by One Point, Deegan Makes it Look Easy

May 3, 2026, 12:30am
Denver, CO DenverMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

DENVER (May 2, 2026) – The penultimate race of a historic 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship traveled to the Mile High City for Round 16 of the Monster Energy SMX World Championship, where a jubilant crowd gathered inside Empower Field at Mile High to watch the latest chapter in one of the closest 450SMX Class title fights of all time. On a night in which he would greatly benefit from a winning performance, Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence rose to the occasion to wrestle away the championship momentum from points leader and Progressive Insurance Cycle Gear Suzuki racer Ken Roczen to set up the first winner-take-all showdown between two international athletes at the season finale.

Opening ceremonies at the Denver supercross.
Opening ceremonies at the Denver supercross. Align Media

The tension packed 20 Minutes + 1 Lap 450SMX Class Main Event began with a holeshot by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado, just ahead of Lawrence and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Eli Tomac, the Colorado native making his anticipated return from injury. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb, the reigning Supercross champion, slotted into fourth ahead of Roczen, who was carrying the red plate for the first time this season. Lawrence went on the attack immediately and was able to take control of the race lead on the second lap, as Webb slotted into third and Roczen up to fourth after Tomac stalled his motorcycle and lost several positions.
 
A clear track allowed Lawrence to sprint to a multi-second gap over the field, which forced Roczen to push the pace and move forward. The German native got by Webb and then made his way around Prado to move into second. Roczen faced about a 4.5 second deficit to Lawrence with just under 17 minutes left in the race. As the lead pair pulled away, a spirited battle for third unfolded between Prado, Webb, and Tomac, who bounced back from his early misfortune. The hometown favorite got by both riders to move within podium position just past the halfway point of the race. Lawrence, meanwhile, added to his lead and moved out nearly 10 seconds clear of Roczen. The Australian continued to build on his advantage to put the race out of reach.

Lawrence wrapped up his fifth win of the season by 13.2 seconds over Roczen to swing the championship momentum into the Honda rider’s favor. Tomac rode to his ninth podium finish of the season in third after missing the previous two races. It marked the 111th podium of his Supercross career, which moved him into a tie with the “King of Supercross” Jeremy McGrath for second all-time.

Just a single point separates Lawrence and Roczen heading to the Salt Lake City finale, with Roczen holding the slim edge. The duo shares the class lead in both wins, with five apiece, and podiums, with 12 each, and are in pursuit of their maiden premier class crown in Supercross. They’ll be the lone combatants for the championship after mathematically eliminating Webb, who finished 11th following a late crash with Prado.

In support of the championship coming down to the wire, fans of Monster Energy Supercross still have time to enter the Kickstart for a Cause: Love Moto Stop Cancer campaign for a chance to win Ken Roczen's Supercross Race Bike, a race set up Suzuki RM-Z450, by giving to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A minimum donation of $1 provides 10 entries, while larger donations go further to provide crucial help for St. Jude patients in a variety of ways. The deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. PT on Monday, May 4, with a winner announced via random draw at the Salt Lake City Supercross Final.

Hunter Lawrence was dominant in Denver.
Hunter Lawrence was dominant in Denver. Align Media

Hunter Lawrence - 1st Place, 450SX Class
“It’s good. When I see the [30] second board go sideways I get so excited. Let’s go out, have fun, and do what I love to do. It couldn’t have been much better than that. I’m really happy. Let’s go to Salt Lake, baby.”

Ken Roczen took second in Denver and now leads Lawrence by a single point heading into the finale.
Ken Roczen took second in Denver and now leads Lawrence by a single point heading into the finale. Align Media

Ken Roczen - 2nd Place, 450SX Class
“It was a great race, I’m honestly happy with it. I just wasn’t fast enough, all day really. I know I had a great lap in Qualifying, but Hunter [Lawrence] was on it all day. Once I got into second, I tried a little bit [to catch Lawrence] but I didn’t want to override because it was going to be a long Main Event. I just settled into second. We had a four-point lead, it’s one point now. It is what it is going into the last race. That’s most exciting for the fans, us, and everyone.”

Eli Tomac got back on the box in his first race back since crashing hard in Cleveland.
Eli Tomac got back on the box in his first race back since crashing hard in Cleveland. Align Media

Eli Tomac - 3rd Place, 450SX Class
“I’m just glad to land on the podium for the Colorado fans. I was so bummed when I stalled in the sand. I was able to claw back and have some fun on this track. It was a good bounce back [from the miscue]. I’m just happy to be back for these last two rounds. I love being on the West Coast and we’ll try to go get another podium next week.”

One of these guys is going to be a 450SX Champion next week in Utah.
One of these guys is going to be a 450SX Champion next week in Utah. Align Media
How many wins and podiums are represented here?
How many wins and podiums are represented here? Align Media
Supercross

Denver - 450SX Main Event

May 2, 2026
Empower Field at Mile High
Denver, CO United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 21:46.832 51.007 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:59.146 12.314 51.581 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 22:06.297 7.152 52.006 Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 22:10.274 3.977 53.136 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
5 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 22:12.979 2.706 53.304 La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Results
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 332
2Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 331
3Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 297
4Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 275
5Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 251
Full Standings

Even though the championship had already been decided, anticipation was high for the return of the Western Divisional 250SMX Class, which last competed for a standalone race in February. All eyes were on newly crowned back-to-back champion Haiden Deegan and his Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing squad, as both have been in the midst of dominant seasons rewriting the record books. The 15 Minutes + 1 Lap Main Event kicked off with the Star Yamaha duo of Deegan and Max Anstie side-by-side, as Anstie narrowly grabbed the holeshot but quickly gave way to Deegan, who sprinted out to a multi-second advantage. Anstie proceeded to drop to fifth as Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha’s Lux Turner moved up to second, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen up to third, and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Ryder DiFrancesco into fourth.

As Deegan’s lead grew to nearly five seconds, Kitchen was able to take control of second from Turner, as the Yamaha rider soon dropped out of podium position following passes by DiFrancesco and Anstie. The lead group went unchanged through the remainder of the race as Deegan managed a gap between five and six seconds over Kitchen, who strengthened his hold of second as the race wore on while DiFrancesco did the same from third.

Deegan lapped his way up into the top 10 and cruised to his seventh victory of the season, the most in all of Monster Energy Supercross, by a margin of 3.5 seconds over Kitchen, with DiFrancesco in third. Deegan’s triumph signified the 14th win of his career, which moved him into sole possession of third on the all-time 250SMX Class wins list in Supercross. It also set a new single season record for 250SMX Class wins by a manufacturer with 15, which have come from five different Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing athletes. 

With the title in hand, Deegan heads to the East/West Showdown in Salt Lake City with an eye on cementing his status as one of the all-time greats in the smaller displacement in his final 250SMX Class start. The battle for second in the championship will come down to the wire between Kitchen (2nd), Anstie (3rd), and DiFrancesco (4th) with eight points separating the trio.

Deegan just keeps on winning.
Deegan just keeps on winning. Align Media

Haiden Deegan - 1st Place, 250SX West Division
“I’ve got to get [more] 250 [class] wins and add it to the record books. That was a good race; a perfect start and led it [from the beginning]. I got up to about a six second gap and just tried to pace myself and put on a show for the Colorado fans.”

Levi Kitchen took second in Denver.
Levi Kitchen took second in Denver. Align Media

Levi Kitchen - 2nd Place, 250SX West Division
“I’m actually really happy. Last week I hadn’t rode yet and I wasn’t sure if I was going to race. I had a really good week and I’m pumped [with this result]. I got up into second and just tried to put good laps in. The track was really difficult and could kind of bite you. I’m looking forward to finishing Supercross and heading outdoors.”

Ryder DiFrancesco is having an incredibly solid year.
Ryder DiFrancesco is having an incredibly solid year. Align Media

Ryder DiFrancesco – 3rd Place, 250SX West Division
“Moving up the championship standings has been the goal the past few weeks. Second would be ideal. Tonight, once I got into third there wasn’t really anything I could do. I just pulled it in and finished with a solid effort. We’ll go to Salt Lake City and try to stack [more] points.”

The 250SX podium.
The 250SX podium. Align Media
Supercross

Denver - 250SX West Main Event

May 2, 2026
Empower Field at Mile High
Denver, CO United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:33.016 51.915 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 16:36.545 3.529 52.423 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco 16:52.315 15.771 52.828 Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
4 Max Anstie Max Anstie 17:05.030 12.715 53.554 Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Yamaha YZ250F
5 Kayden Minear Kayden Minear 17:17.229 12.199 54.264 Western Australia Australia Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 215
2Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 155
3Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 148
4Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 147
5Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 130
Full Standings


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