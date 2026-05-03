Denver SX: Lawrence Goes Wire-to-Wire, Now Trails Roczen by One Point, Deegan Makes it Look Easy

The tension packed 20 Minutes + 1 Lap 450SMX Class Main Event began with a holeshot by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado, just ahead of Lawrence and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Eli Tomac, the Colorado native making his anticipated return from injury. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb, the reigning Supercross champion, slotted into fourth ahead of Roczen, who was carrying the red plate for the first time this season. Lawrence went on the attack immediately and was able to take control of the race lead on the second lap, as Webb slotted into third and Roczen up to fourth after Tomac stalled his motorcycle and lost several positions.



A clear track allowed Lawrence to sprint to a multi-second gap over the field, which forced Roczen to push the pace and move forward. The German native got by Webb and then made his way around Prado to move into second. Roczen faced about a 4.5 second deficit to Lawrence with just under 17 minutes left in the race. As the lead pair pulled away, a spirited battle for third unfolded between Prado, Webb, and Tomac, who bounced back from his early misfortune. The hometown favorite got by both riders to move within podium position just past the halfway point of the race. Lawrence, meanwhile, added to his lead and moved out nearly 10 seconds clear of Roczen. The Australian continued to build on his advantage to put the race out of reach.

Lawrence wrapped up his fifth win of the season by 13.2 seconds over Roczen to swing the championship momentum into the Honda rider’s favor. Tomac rode to his ninth podium finish of the season in third after missing the previous two races. It marked the 111th podium of his Supercross career, which moved him into a tie with the “King of Supercross” Jeremy McGrath for second all-time.

Just a single point separates Lawrence and Roczen heading to the Salt Lake City finale, with Roczen holding the slim edge. The duo shares the class lead in both wins, with five apiece, and podiums, with 12 each, and are in pursuit of their maiden premier class crown in Supercross. They’ll be the lone combatants for the championship after mathematically eliminating Webb, who finished 11th following a late crash with Prado.

In support of the championship coming down to the wire, fans of Monster Energy Supercross still have time to enter the Kickstart for a Cause: Love Moto Stop Cancer campaign for a chance to win Ken Roczen's Supercross Race Bike, a race set up Suzuki RM-Z450, by giving to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A minimum donation of $1 provides 10 entries, while larger donations go further to provide crucial help for St. Jude patients in a variety of ways. The deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. PT on Monday, May 4, with a winner announced via random draw at the Salt Lake City Supercross Final.