Heartbeat Hot Sauce NanoXtreme Yamaha Unveils Retro Livery and New Partnership Ahead of Denver SX

New Era: Partnership with Michael’s Reno Powersports

The debut of the retro livery also marks an announcement for the team, as they forge a new partnership with Michael’s Reno Powersports, a longtime Northern Nevada dealership.

Founded in 1981 as Michael’s Cycle Works by Mike Gerow, the dealership has grown into one of the region’s largest powersports retailers, representing a wide range of segments including marine, UTV, snow, and motocross.

“Bikes and racing have been in my blood for as long as I can remember, I just can’t stay away,” said Mike Gerow. “Building and collecting retro bikes is one of my favorite pastimes, so getting involved right as the team runs one of my favorite looks is incredibly exciting. I’m looking forward to these final rounds and then getting a jump on 2027 prep.”

While the partnership is expected to extend through 2026 and 2027, both sides see long-term potential.

“Every time I talk to Mike, I’m reminded how special this sport is,” said team owner Chris Elliott. “You can’t walk into his shop or meet his team without feeling their passion for motocross. Being local, I’ve seen firsthand how Michael’s Reno Powersports has shaped Northern Nevada’s motocross community, and I’m excited to bring Mike and his family along with us at this level.”