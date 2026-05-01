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Video: Denver Supercross Preview and Injury Report

May 1, 2026, 10:40am
Denver, CO DenverMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Former Women's National Champion Sarah Whitmore hosts the weekend preview for round 16, as Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes over Empower Field at Mile High.

Check out these storylines to follow, then check out Jason Thomas’ track report. After that, see who is missing the race this weekend due to injury via our Injury Report.

Read the full text version of the injury report.

  • Supercross

    Denver

     KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, May 2
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 2 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      May 2 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show (Audio-Only) 
      Live
      May 2 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      May 2 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 3 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Main Program Night Show (Encore Presentation)
      May 3 - 2:00 PM
      NBC
Denver Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
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