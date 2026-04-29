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Weege Show Wednesday: Is Racing Getting Better?

April 29, 2026, 6:35pm
Denver, CO DenverMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Jason Weigandt tries to figure out, statistically speaking, if more Monster Energy Supercross Championship battles are close these days than in the generations before. Spoiler alert: compared to the Jeremy McGrath, Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart, Chad Reed, Ryan Villopoto and Ryan Dungey days, they are! Weege Show Wednesday is presented by Yoshimura, Yamaha, Fly Racing, Throttle Jockey and OnTrack School. Shop yamaha.us/RacerX and use the code RacerXpod26 for 15% off your purchase of $100 or more. 

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