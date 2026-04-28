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Deacon Denno Wins SMX Next SX Title, Set for Pro Debut—and Full Season—in Pro Motocross

Deacon Denno Wins SMX Next SX Title, Set for Pro Debut—and Full Season—in Pro Motocross

April 28, 2026, 2:45pm
Philadelphia, PA PhiladelphiaMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Deacon Denno is the 2026 SMX Next — Supercross AMA National Champion. The Triumph rider took his second race win of ‘26, with the second win coming in the winner-takes-all championship finale.

It was a muddy mess during the night show main program at the Philadelphia Supercross and the SMX Next kids were right in the thick of it. Chaos happened right away off the start as Kayden Minear, one of the title favorites, went down in turn one. Out front, Denno got the holeshot and early race lead and would check out, leading all six laps to take the main event win and the #1 plate. Denno landed his third podium of the season (in five races) in his second year of racing the program.

“It was huge to have the confidence from all the other rounds, and obviously, those podiums were great, and also the win in Daytona,” Denno said. “And then to show that I can do it in the mud and in the dry is good confidence for what's next. It was great.”

“I think it's a great program for everyone that's coming up to the pros,” Denno added on the SMX Next program. “It gets you ready or as close as you can to be ready for the pros. Obviously, it's a little bit different with the championship part where you don't have a point system in the SMX Next. It's a single race for everything. But, the mud, the dry, Daytona was rutted, it's a good program for everyone.”

It still felt surreal for the 18-year-old, not having sunk in yet still two hours after the race when he spoke to the media.

“No, I don't think so,” he said after the race. “But after I sleep tonight and I wake up in the morning, it'll probably sink in then. But right now, it's just kind of surreal. Just going with the flow.”

“No, there are some more boxes I would like to check off,” he said when asked if he achieved all his goals this season. “Obviously, I still got fifth in a couple of the rounds, which I didn't want. I wanted to be on the podium at every race, so there are a couple of things I needed to work on with myself. But, overall it was a good experience. We got a good bike, got the fundamentals of Supercross, and there's a lot more learning to do to get into the pros.”

So, now that he won the title is it time to celebrate? Nope! Denno, Triumph test rider and amateur team manager Stilez Robertson, and the entire crew are right back to work this week—this time, with a focus on the upcoming AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

“Probably won't celebrate much,” he said. “It's back to work on Tuesday. We've got a lot more ahead, and this is just the beginning, so the work doesn't stop. I think it'll keep on going.”

“I'll be racing the full season outdoors,” he confirmed.

  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media

Denno said he has begun motocross testing but still has work to do.

“After Birmingham, we've been on outdoors for a couple weeks, and then got about a week and a half on supercross before this, so we took some time and got a bike dialed in for outdoors and got a little base setup.”

With Jalek Swoll out for the immediate future with his third Achilles tendon injury in the last year, Denno will join Austin Forkner on a Triumph TF 250-X this summer. A lot of eyes will be on the #199 when he lines up for the Fox Raceway National May 30.

Supercross

Philadelphia - SMX Next National Championship

April 25, 2026
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Deacon Denno Deacon Denno 7:45.061 1:14.977 Fort Worth, TX United States Triumph TF 250-X
2 Kade Johnson Kade Johnson 7:54.371 9.311 1:18.841 Hideaway, TX United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Jeremy Fappani Jeremy Fappani 8:00.034 5.664 1:19.422 Scottsdale, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results
  • Motocross

    Fox Raceway (Pala)

     Saturday, May 30
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 30 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 30 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      May 30 - 3:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Motos 
      Live
      May 30 - 4:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Motos 
      Live
      May 30 - 4:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Motos (Encore Presentation)
      May 31 - 1:30 PM
      NBC
Fox Raceway Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule

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