Cooper Webb is going to keep fighting to the end. He has proved that race over race, year over year, and he proved it again over the weekend. He pushed to the checkered flag, and he almost pulled off one of those crazy chase down rides we have seen from him the over the last half a dozen years.

At the muddy Philadelphia SX, Webb closed up on race leader Ken Roczen in the late stages of the 450SX main event. With Roczen out front and navigating lapped traffic first, Webb was like a shark seeing blood in the water as he jumped closer and closer to the #94 Suzuki. We have seen this one play out a time or two (or too many to count) in recent memory. Despite Webb pushing hard, Roczen had enough of a gap to hold on for the race win. The gap at the checkered flag was 2.427 seconds.

Afterwards, I asked Webb about running down his rival and before I could finish my train of thought, the straightforward Webb cut me off with a direct shot at his competitor.

“I mean I think we know how Kenny gets late in the race, how he is, so I started catching him there at the end and just kind of ran out of time,” Webb said. “Shorter main event didn’t help us tonight.”