Cooper Webb is going to keep fighting to the end. He has proved that race over race, year over year, and he proved it again over the weekend. He pushed to the checkered flag, and he almost pulled off one of those crazy chase down rides we have seen from him the over the last half a dozen years.
At the muddy Philadelphia SX, Webb closed up on race leader Ken Roczen in the late stages of the 450SX main event. With Roczen out front and navigating lapped traffic first, Webb was like a shark seeing blood in the water as he jumped closer and closer to the #94 Suzuki. We have seen this one play out a time or two (or too many to count) in recent memory. Despite Webb pushing hard, Roczen had enough of a gap to hold on for the race win. The gap at the checkered flag was 2.427 seconds.
Afterwards, I asked Webb about running down his rival and before I could finish my train of thought, the straightforward Webb cut me off with a direct shot at his competitor.
“I mean I think we know how Kenny gets late in the race, how he is, so I started catching him there at the end and just kind of ran out of time,” Webb said. “Shorter main event didn’t help us tonight.”
Could the race have gone differently if it were a full-on 20-minute plus one lap race, instead of the weather shortened 17 minutes plus one lap? Unfortunately, we will never know. But that does not stop Webb from thinking he could have had the win.
“I was able to catch him on that last lap, and then, as he said, he realized it, put it into gear, and was really going after it,” Webb added. “Then I had to switch some lines due to some lappers as well. But, overall it was a fun race. Battled hard and was able to close there late, just wasn't able to execute.”
The three-time 450SX champion was in a great back-and-forth battle with Roczen and Hunter Lawrence ( who entered the night as the points leader but finished third in the main event) in both the heat race and the main event.
“I mean, tonight was a must-win, and I wasn't able to do it, so I don't think it's changed much,” he said.
“We're still just going after wins and pushing it to the limit and doing our best, right? It's like Ken said, the lappers were brutal, so it wasn't just him. I'm sure he'll watch that and see that.”
“It was muddy, but it was honestly pretty good in the sense of—at least us top guys—could still do all of the jumps,” he added. “I think us top three, until Hunter fell, were putting on a clinic tonight for sure.”
With two rounds to go, Webb (286 points) sits 24 points down to Roczen (310 points) and 20 down to Lawrence (306 points). He noted a few races where things could have gone his way and he would be right in the battle with the top two instead of sitting around a whole race down in points.
“It's easy for me,” he said on big point loses. “I can pick two or three races where I'm in a podium position, and I fall or crash and get a sixth that night. Detroit, A1, San Diego, there's three and I'm in this thing. So those are the ones I wish I got back. And then there are ones that I wish maybe I would have risked a little bit more, got out of my comfort zone to go get that win. I'm ultra consistent, but I've got a lot of seconds and thirds this year. So, with that being said, definitely I could pinpoint a bunch of races that, and I think all the racers do right where we go, ‘Man, I wish I had that one back or this back or whatever.” So, just trying to look forward past that, do the best I can these last ones, and just see where we stack up, and like I said, just going after wins to try to at least get some of those numbers up.”
Cooper Webb's Podium Finishes in 2026 SX
Cooper WebbNewport, NC
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|2
SupercrossPhiladelphia
|450SX
|April 25, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
SupercrossCleveland
|450SX
|April 18, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
SupercrossNashville
|450SX
|April 11, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
SupercrossIndianapolis
|450SX
|March 7, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
SupercrossArlington
|450SX
|February 21, 2026
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
SupercrossSeattle
|450SX
|February 14, 2026
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
SupercrossGlendale
|450SX
|February 7, 2026
|Yamaha YZ450F
|1
SupercrossHouston
|450SX
|January 31, 2026
|Yamaha YZ450F