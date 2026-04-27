Webb, Diffey, Johnson, and More on PulpMX Show Tonight
THE Jason Weigandt will be in-studio tonight with Steve Matthes on the PulpMX Show to talk about Philadelphia Supercross and more. Presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing, and DeCal Works, the guys will discuss Ken Roczen now having the points lead and red plate after the Philly round, Cole Davies clinching the 2026 250SX East Division title, and more.
Cooper Webb is hanging in there with another podium and late race charge in Philly. We’ll have Webb on tonight to talk to us about the mud, his plan of attack for the last two races, and more.
Rick Johnson has company on the all-time SX wins list with Ken Roczen now tying him with 28 450SX wins. RJ’s a legend so we’ll get him on to talk about that fact, the SX season itself, and more.
Leigh Diffey has been in the booth calling the action and with this series winding down, we’ll call Diff to discuss SX, what else he’s been doing, and more.
Yes, Phil Nicoletti will be on tonight to probably swear about something and at the same time, entertain us.
Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guys Tits or Tallon will do his best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Tits segment.
We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment.
What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5PM PST/8PM EST and we’ll be streaming on Youtube. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).
Those who ride dirt bikes, motorcycles, ATVs and UTVs know MotoSport is the best place for OEM and aftermarket parts, riding gear and accessories. MotoSport.com’s dedicated team of gearheads have the knowledge and expertise to help get your ride working at peak performance and have you looking good too. Whether you race on the track, ride on the trails or commute on the street make your next ride, your best ride only at MotoSport.com.
FLY Racing’s 2026 line is now available worldwide! Featuring the broadest range in off-road apparel, FLY Racing continues to push the boundaries of style, performance, and safety. Visit FLYRacing.com and @flyracing.global for more info!
From beginners to seasoned vets, race teams, project builds, and magazine tests. DeCal Works mission is to cater to those who love to ride. Upholding the true definition of quality, service, and knowledge.
Visit DeCalMX.com and use Promo Code PulpMX25 to get 20% off your custom graphics. DeCal Works. #1 for Many Reasons.
The Pulpmx show is also brought to you by X-Brand Goggles, Race Tech Suspension, Renthal, Firepower, Cardo Systems, GET Data, Atlas Neck Braces, Acerbis, Maxima Oils, Michelin, Works Connection, DUBYA Wheels, Pro Filter, Wiseco Pistons, Luxon, OGIO Powersports, Fox Factory, MotorcycleIndustryjobs.com, MTX Braking, FCP Racing and Guts Racing
Main image by Mitch Kendra