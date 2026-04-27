Watch: Philadelphia SX Video Highlights
April 27, 2026, 9:20am
Round 15 of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place on Saturday. Check out the video highlights from the Philadelphia SX as Cole Davies (Yamaha) won the 250SX main event AND clinched the 250SX East Division title. In 450SX, Ken Roczen (Suzuki) took the 450SX race win AND took over possession of the points lead.
There are 250SX highlights, 450SX highlights, and then the extended highlights right the night show directly from the TV broadcast. Plus, check out the SMX Insider Post-Race Show.
Video Highlights
250SX
Supercross
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cole Davies
|27:25.956
|1:06.906
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Daxton Bennick
|27:38.936
|12.980
|1:10.959
|Morganton, NC
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|3
|Seth Hammaker
|27:52.871
|13.936
|1:09.559
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Coty Schock
|27:59.286
|6.415
|1:13.435
|Dover, DE
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|28:06.121
|6.835
|1:10.988
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
450SX
Supercross
Philadelphia - 450SXApril 25, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ken Roczen
|18:58.224
|1:00.732
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|2
|Cooper Webb
|19:00.650
|2.427
|1:02.341
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|19:38.003
|37.353
|1:01.788
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|4
|Joey Savatgy
|19:51.365
|13.363
|1:04.228
|Thomasville, GA
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Justin Hill
|19:06.872
|1 Lap
|1:04.071
|Yoncalla, OR
|KTM 450 SX-F