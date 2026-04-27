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Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

April 27, 2026, 9:00am
Philadelphia, PA PhiladelphiaMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 15 (of 17) - Philadelphia SX in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 

Supercross

Philadelphia - 250SX East

April 25, 2026
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cole Davies Cole Davies 27:25.956 1:06.906 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
2 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick 27:38.936 12.980 1:10.959 Morganton, NC United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
3 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 27:52.871 13.936 1:09.559 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
4 Coty Schock Coty Schock 27:59.286 6.415 1:13.435 Dover, DE United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher 28:06.121 6.835 1:10.988 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
6 Devin Simonson Devin Simonson 28:08.080 1.960 1:13.857 Laurinburg, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
7 Henry Miller Henry Miller 28:11.937 3.858 1:13.572 Rochester, MN United States Kawasaki KX250
8 Derek Kelley Derek Kelley 28:29.055 17.119 1:15.517 Riverside, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
9 Gavin Towers Gavin Towers 28:38.889 9.834 1:14.603 Venetia, PA United States Honda CRF250R
10 Marshal Weltin Marshal Weltin 28:41.605 2.717 1:17.685 Ubly, MI United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results
Cole Davies (Yamaha)
Cole Davies (Yamaha) Align Media
250SX overall podium
250SX overall podium Align Media
Supercross

Philadelphia - 450SX

April 25, 2026
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 18:58.224 1:00.732 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 19:00.650 2.427 1:02.341 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 19:38.003 37.353 1:01.788 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
4 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy 19:51.365 13.363 1:04.228 Thomasville, GA United States Honda CRF450R
5 Justin Hill Justin Hill 19:06.872 1 Lap 1:04.071 Yoncalla, OR United States KTM 450 SX-F
6 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath 19:14.095 7.223 1:03.975 Canton, NC United States Honda CRF450R
7 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 19:23.530 9.436 1:03.290 La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
8 Dean Wilson Dean Wilson 19:25.876 2.347 1:04.689 Scotland, United Kingdom United Kingdom Honda CRF450R
9 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks 19:30.734 2.916 1:03.455 Coalville, UT United States Kawasaki KX450SR
10 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 19:36.797 6.064 1:04.513 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
Full Results
Ken Roczen (Suzuki)
Ken Roczen (Suzuki) Align Media
450SX overall podium
450SX overall podium Align Media

SMX Next Championship Finale

Supercross

Philadelphia - SMX Next National Championship

April 25, 2026
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Deacon Denno Deacon Denno 7:45.061 1:14.977 Fort Worth, TX United States Triumph TF 250-X
2 Kade Johnson Kade Johnson 7:54.371 9.311 1:18.841 Hideaway, TX United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Jeremy Fappani Jeremy Fappani 8:00.034 5.664 1:19.422 Scottsdale, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F
4 Jesson Turner Jesson Turner 8:02.376 2.342 1:16.201 Lockesburg, AR United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Landon Gibson Landon Gibson 8:07.713 5.338 1:20.856 Peachtree City, GA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
6 Ale Carminati Ale Carminati 8:12.688 4.976 1:23.048 México city Yamaha YZ250F
7 Kayden Minear Kayden Minear 8:16.456 3.769 1:20.967 Western Australia Australia Yamaha YZ250F
8 Wyatt Thurman Wyatt Thurman 8:18.533 2.077 1:23.065 Burleson, TX United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
9 Seth Dennis Seth Dennis 8:20.119 1.587 1:21.857 Brooksville, FL United States Yamaha YZ250F
10 Kane Bollasina Kane Bollasina 8:21.369 1.250 1:22.552 St. Louis, MO United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Deacon Denno (Triumph) is the 2026 SMX Next Supercross Champion!
Deacon Denno (Triumph) is the 2026 SMX Next Supercross Champion! Align Media

Championship Standings

Cole Davies clinched the 2026 250SX East Division title.

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 206
2Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 180
3Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 160
4Coty Schock Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 137
5Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 133
6Devin Simonson Devin Simonson Laurinburg, NC United States 122
7Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		Suzuka, Japan Japan 100
8Henry Miller Henry Miller Rochester, MN United States 92
9Derek Kelley Derek Kelley Riverside, CA United States 79
10Nick Romano Nick Romano Bayside, NY United States 65
Full Standings
2026 250SX East Division Champion Cole Davies 
2026 250SX East Division Champion Cole Davies  Align Media
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 310
2Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 306
3Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 286
4Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 255
5Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 242
6Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 195
7Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States 194
8Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 171
9Justin Hill Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States 165
10Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 153
Full Standings

2026 US Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 5 (of 7) - High Voltage Sprint Enduro in Maidsville, West Virginia 

ROUND 5 OVERALL RESULTS

1. Grant Davis (KTM)
2. Toby Cleveland (Hsq)
3. Cooper Jones (KTM)
4. Josh Strang (Bet)
5. Craig Delong (Hsq)
6. Colton Shields (Hsq)
7. Will Sievenpiper (Kaw)
8. Cole Whitmer (GG)
9. Brody Johnson (Hsq)
10. James Jenkins (Tri)

Grant Davis (KTM)
Grant Davis (KTM) Jade Barnes

Championship Standings

Other Championship Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series

Through Round 5 (of 13) 

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 99
2Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 96
3Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 96
4Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 78
5Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 72
6Josh Strang Josh Strang Inverell, Australia Australia 56
7Grant Davis Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 55
8Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 49
9Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 48
10Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 42
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 114
2Jason T Tino Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 99
3Brody Johnson Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 99
4Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 90
5Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 88
6Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 71
7Gavin Simon Gavin Simon Bennington, VT United States 57
8Christopher T Parris Christopher T Parris Sugar Valley, GA United States 54
9Toby D Cleveland Toby D Cleveland Erin, NY United States 43
10Joseph R Cunningham Joseph R Cunningham Murray City, OH United States 36
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 127
2Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 122
3Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 114
4Tayla Jones Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 84
5Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States 80
6Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets Fishersville, VA United States 73
7Carly Lee Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 61
8Elizabeth A Allen Elizabeth A Allen Columbus, OH United States 39
9Shelby Turner Shelby Turner Barons, AB Canada 32
10Ellie L Winland Ellie L Winland Zanesville, OH United States 29
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Through Round 5 (of 19)

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 244
2Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 241
3Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 204
4Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 202
5Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 185
6Janis Martins Reisulis Janis Martins Reisulis Latvia 170
7Mathis Valin Mathis Valin France 159
8Karlis Alberts Reisulis Karlis Alberts Reisulis Latvia 150
9Valerio Lata Valerio Lata Italy 133
10Kay Karssemakers Kay Karssemakers The Netherlands 114
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 231
2Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 227
3Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France 206
4Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 198
5Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 191
6Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 178
7Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 146
8Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 144
9Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 138
10Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 110
Full Standings

SuperEnduro World Championship 

Through Round 4 (of 7)

Championship Standings

2026 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Division
Cole Davies (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Division
TBDMonster Energy AMA SupercrossSMX Next - Supercross
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDWomen’s Motocross (WMX) ChampionshipWMX Class
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)SMX Next World All-Stars
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
TBDRicky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) ResultNA
TBDDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCGrand National Champion
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDAustralian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDAustralian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDAMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Individual
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
TBDDakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDAMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDFIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles

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