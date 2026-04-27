The City of Brotherly Love Mud! After wet conditions in Cleveland, Ohio, one week ago, the Philadelphia SX brought even more rain and muddy conditions when the night show began in Eastern Pennsylvania Saturday night.

Cole Davies took the 250SX main event win and clinched the title as Seth Hammaker tried his best not to for it to happen. In the end, Hammaker crashed going after P2 Daxton Bennick, giving Davies the gap he needed to wrap the title up one round early. Bennick held on for second in his first non-opening round podium as Hammaker fought back from his big lap one endo.

In 450SX, it was the riders one, two, and three in the championship battling in their heat race and then in the main event! Ken Roczen got into the race lead and late in the race, Hunter Lawrence crashed while running second, handing P2 to Cooper Webb. Webb put in a late-race charge to go after Roczen but the Suzuki rider held strong to take the race win and with it, the championship points lead! Remember, he was 31 points down just a few weeks ago.

After the race, we heard from all six podium finishers, but we cut the best clips and made them into a 12-minute video below.

Podium riders include: Cole Davies, Daxton Bennick, Seth Hammaker, Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb, and Hunter Lawrence.