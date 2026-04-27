Izaih Clark Update After Philadelphia SX
Unfortunately, Izaih Clark had a tough end to his night on Saturday at the Philadelphia SX. Clark got a great start in the 250SX main event and was running as high as third at one point before a big crash ended his night early. Clark went down and his right leg was lodged into the space between his pipe and rear wheel in what was a tough scene to watch. The race was red flagged in order for the Alpinestars medical crew to tend to Clark. He was put on a backboard and carted off the track on the medical mule, although he did give a thumbs up to the crowd.
Clark posted late Saturday night on his Instagram story:
"Rough night but we're doing good! Thank you to everyone who reached out"
The Storm Lake Honda / Buddy Brooks Racing team provided the following update on Sunday night.
Update: Izaih is out of surgery, everything went well and he is currently recovering and resting. The team and Izaih greatly appreciate all of those who have reached out to check on him and sent kind words and prayers. We are here to support him and his recovery and appreciate all of the support from the moto community.
The Honda HRC Progressive team noted the following on Izaih Clark in this press release this afternoon:
“Following a crash in the 250SX East main event, Clark was carried off the track by the Alpinestars Mobile Medical crew. The following day, Storm Lake Honda Manager Buddy Brooks confirmed that Clark had broken his femur in the incident, and that he had undergone an eight-hour surgery and was in good spirits. Everyone at American Honda wishes Clark a speedy recovery.”
Clark finished third in his heat race earlier in the night and was coming off a career-best—his first professional top-ten finish—at the Cleveland SX Triple Crown last week. Hopefully Clark has a full recovery.