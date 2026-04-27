Just three years ago Cole Davies was a 15-year-old from New Zealand trying his hand at SMX Next. Now, he is the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX East Division Champion, wrapping up the title a round early in just his second season as a professional. And Philadelphia may be quickly becoming his favorite city to race.

As a rookie last year, Cole won his second ever supercross in Philly as a West Division rider at the East/West Showdown. And on Saturday in Philly, Davies needed to get four points on closest competitor Seth Hammaker. This would be a hard enough task in the dry, but as the skies opened up and the rain came down it became even more difficult to predict how the night would go. Just the weekend before Davies seemed to struggle in the slick conditions in Cleveland (though thanks to the Triple Crown format was still able to make up points on Hammaker). When Hammaker pulled the holeshot in Philly it looked like he was going to give Cole all he could handle until he went down in the first rhythm section. Davies clipped Hammaker's bike but narrowly avoided going down! He easily rode to the win. Hammaker rode an incredible race to get back to third, but it was not enough to stop Davies from clinching.

Davies spoke on what this championship means to him and his family, and everything that went into it in the post-race media scrum.

“It means a lot to me," Davies said on his first professional title. "I’ve spent my whole life coming towards this moment. All the sacrifices my family has made to get me here, it’s all paid off. I’m stoked; this means everything to me.”

Davies continued speaking on not just the work, but the stress involved in a championship season: “It’s been a stressful one, but I’m good now. It’s been a long season and to get it done now, I’m stoked. I’m chilling.”