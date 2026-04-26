Thomas: “Time will tell how punitive Lawrence’s crash in the main event will be”

So far this season has already racked up a highlight reel larger than the team roster at Monster Energy Yamah Star Racing. Yet somehow there was even more craziness in Philadelphia—it was extremely muddy, Cole Davies clinched the 250SX East Division Championship, and Ken Roczen took the points lead. To get a better understanding of how it all played out, we sent questions to former pro and NBC on-track analyst, Jason Thomas.

The rain was relentless on Saturday in Philadelphia. When is the last time we had a race this muddy?

Yeah, it was a tough one. This wasn’t as bad as Foxboro 2025, but that would be the comparable. The 450 main event was not a full on mud bath, it was a bit of trail riding a narrow, drier path in certain sections and then simply rolling through mud in other sections. The track crew was doing their best to clean up and keep up with the rain but it was a losing battle. The whoops were by far the worst part of the track and I was surprised they didn’t flatten them.

When it’s this muddy it’s sometimes common for bikes to dig through the dirt all the way down to the plywood sheets underneath. Did you see this happen at all in Philadelphia?

No, and the reason is fairly straightforward. The dirt was hard and dry when brought in, creating a very stable base. If it had been muddy during the transfer or build, the base would be softer and more likely to form ruts down to the plastic and plywood. That hard base creates a “floor” that’s very difficult to cut through. It all comes down to the condition of the dirt when it enters the stadium, and the weather during the build.