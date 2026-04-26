250SX

The penultimate race of the Eastern Divisional 250SMX Class Championship featured shortened 12 Minutes + 1 Lap Main Event, which began with Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker out front for the holeshot in front of the hometown crowd just ahead of Davies, who slotted in right behind Hammaker. Moments later, the Pennsylvania native crashed his Kawasaki, which nearly collected Davies, and dropped to the tail end of the 22-rider field. That briefly handed the top spot to MX6 Racing Kawasaki’s Derek Kelley before Davies made a pass for the lead. Davies then went down but was able to remount just ahead of Kelley and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Daxton Bennick. A red flag for a downed rider (Izaih Clark) halted the race with 7:22 remaining on the race clock, which necessitated a staggered restart.

When racing resumed, Davies reclaimed his spot out front while Bennick moved up to second. Behind them, the ClubMX Yamaha duo of Devin Simonson and Coty Schock battled for third. Simonson briefly held the position, but Shock made the pass as Simonson tipped over. Hammaker, meanwhile, had fought his way to the cusp of the podium in fourth and made the move around Schock to take control of third. Back out front, Davies rode flawlessly and never faced any pressure en route to an impressive, championship-clinching victory by a margin of 12.9 seconds over Bennick. Hammaker closed within striking distance of Bennick on the final lap and needed a second-place finish to extend the title fight, but went down and was forced to settle for third in a resilient come-from-behind performance.

Hammaker’s inability to get by Bennick became the difference maker in the championship as it gave Davies the necessary advantage to clinch the title one race early. He became the second New Zealand native to win a Supercross title, joining his mentor Ben Townley, and gave Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing a clean sweep of the divisional titles alongside Haiden Deegan in the Western Division. Moreover, Davies’ victory was the 14th for Yamaha in the 250SMX Class this season, which equals the record for a single season set by both Honda (2023) and Kawasaki (2004). Two races remain for the bLU cRU to set a new all-time standard for success.