Morning Report

Good morning race fans. For the third consecutive year, we are back at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Today’s 15th round could serve as a pivotal round, especially when you consider we are expected to be in for some rain during the night show. It looks like for the second straight week, weather will play a factor here on race day. How much? We will see tonight. Will the City of Brotherly Love be kind to us race fans with another exciting round? Hopefully!

Again, we are in the final stretch of the season here, so all eyes are on the championship battles at the very top. Cole Davies has the opportunity to clinch the 250SX East Division title at the ninth round of the 250SX East Division. But Seth Hammaker does not want that to happen because today is his home race! If Davies wins tonight—like he did last year in this venue—Hammaker will need to finish second in order to keep the title fight going down to the final round.

In 450SX, Hunter Lawrence enters the day with a lead of just one single point, as Ken Roczen somehow dug himself out of a 31-point deficit just a handful of rounds ago. Despite Eli Tomac being out for today’s round (now two straight races ending his title hopes), this title fight is really good. And not too far back is Cooper Webb, who will keep fighting to the end. You never know what will happen in racing, as we have seen!

Justin Barcia is back in action this weekend for the first time since his big crash with Malcolm Stewart at the Anaheim 1 SX opener. It is good to have Barcia back, especially at a race not too far from where he grew up here on the East Coast.

Read our full injury report if you missed it

And one more rider to watch today in 450SX will be Kyle Chisholm. Yup, Chizz is back! Will he Chizz this weekend in his first race of the season?!