Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed.
Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.
In order to stay up to speed on what does happen today, stay tuned into this post, as well as our social media pages for more updates.
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Morning Report
Good morning race fans. For the third consecutive year, we are back at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Today’s 15th round could serve as a pivotal round, especially when you consider we are expected to be in for some rain during the night show. It looks like for the second straight week, weather will play a factor here on race day. How much? We will see tonight. Will the City of Brotherly Love be kind to us race fans with another exciting round? Hopefully!
Again, we are in the final stretch of the season here, so all eyes are on the championship battles at the very top. Cole Davies has the opportunity to clinch the 250SX East Division title at the ninth round of the 250SX East Division. But Seth Hammaker does not want that to happen because today is his home race! If Davies wins tonight—like he did last year in this venue—Hammaker will need to finish second in order to keep the title fight going down to the final round.
In 450SX, Hunter Lawrence enters the day with a lead of just one single point, as Ken Roczen somehow dug himself out of a 31-point deficit just a handful of rounds ago. Despite Eli Tomac being out for today’s round (now two straight races ending his title hopes), this title fight is really good. And not too far back is Cooper Webb, who will keep fighting to the end. You never know what will happen in racing, as we have seen!
Justin Barcia is back in action this weekend for the first time since his big crash with Malcolm Stewart at the Anaheim 1 SX opener. It is good to have Barcia back, especially at a race not too far from where he grew up here on the East Coast.
Read our full injury report if you missed it
And one more rider to watch today in 450SX will be Kyle Chisholm. Yup, Chizz is back! Will he Chizz this weekend in his first race of the season?!
We also have the SMX Next – Supercross Championship today, so it will be an exciting day all around. Tough to say who will take the race win—especially in the winner-takes-all format for tonight’s main event—but Kayden Minear, Ryder Malinoski, Kade Johnson, Deacon Denno, Wyatt Thurman, and crew sure will put on a show tonight. Give us your three winners tonight in 250SX, 450SX, and SMX Next.
After Friday’s press day riding, the SMX Track Crew covered the track in case we got rain overnight.
Tarps were pulled this morning, and the track is in really good shape! Track walk is wrapped up and we will have bikes on the track soon.
And here is today’s race day schedule, plus the broadcast schedule.
- Supercross
PhiladelphiaSMX Next – Supercross AMA National Championship
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