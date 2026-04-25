The efficiency doesn’t end on the production line either. Even the gigantic cafeteria operates on the same principle, with workers moving in a very organized flow. Until we accidentally disrupted it, that is. When we were done eating we accidentally clogged up the line of workers depositing their dishes and trays for collection. Look, I had no idea you were supposed to put your chop sticks in a different slot than your spoon, okay? It was both embarrassing and comical at the same time to see how a few clueless (American) idiots could disrupt Honda’s carefully-orchestrated efficiencies.

Other interesting stops in the tour included checking out bench testing of CRF motors (they had a disassembled CRF motor that had been run continuously for 80 hours and still looked flawless), seeing airbox airflow and frame flex characteristics getting designed on computers, and a drop test of a CRF. They literally have a room where they drop motorcycles from specific heights just to see if they’ll stand up! We got to see them hoist a CRF to what looked like about 30 feet high, then just drop it. It was strangely thrilling and we all had a pretty loud, audible reaction to the drop, which seemed to amuse the workers.

Something else I thought was cool was the obvious passion there was everywhere we went, especially for motocross. I can’t even count the number of posters we saw all over the place featuring Jett and Hunter Lawrence, Chase Sexton, Chance Hymas, Tim Gajser, and more. They were everywhere! There were even a couple of gas tanks signed by the Lawrence brothers in the building that was making, well, gas tanks. The appreciation for the sport was definitely an unspoken universal language.

As the tour exited, I took one last glance back at a room full of hundreds of workers designing the next generation of Honda fun. I found myself chatting with Simon Cudby about how crazy it really is to bring a motorcycle into existence, especially in mass production. Cudby pointed out how it takes insanely intelligent people making this process happen, and how interesting it is that their vision translates into the visceral feelings and emotions we feel when we ride motorcycles. It kind of caught me off guard, but he’s right. All of this effort by people you’ll never meet just to deliver the average Joe a product that makes him or her to say, “Wow!” It’s pretty amazing.