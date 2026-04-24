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Yamaha Star Racing Pulled Off First 250SX Team Podium Sweep in Over 12 Years...Which Team Did So Previously?

April 24, 2026, 10:00am
Yamaha Star Racing Pulled Off First 250SX Team Podium Sweep in Over 12 Years...Which Team Did So Previously?
Cleveland, OH ClevelandMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The other day we posted about the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team tying the 2014 Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team with five different 250SX race winners in one season.

Well, we dug into the results and stats some more and the Star Yamaha 250SX podium sweep in Cleveland (Thrasher, Gordon, and Davies) was the first time a 250SX team swept the podium…since again the ’14 Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team!

The last 250SX team podium was at the 2014 Daytona SX (Baggett, Cianciarulo, and Davalos), which was 4,428 days—OR 12 years, 1 month, 14 days—prior to the ’26 Cleveland SX Star Yamaha podium sweep. In 2014, Mitch Payton’s team pulled off not one but TWO 250SX podium sweeps! The Dallas SX (Cianciarulo, Baggett, and Davalos) sweep happened about one month prior.

In fact, the dynasty that Payton credited now holds five of the last six team 250SX podium sweeps to date! There have been several brand sweeps with two different teams landing on the podium the previous handful of years, but the last few times it was all three riders on one team it was all three of Payton's Kawasaki riders. That is, until the ’26 Cleveland SX Triple Crown.

After the Cleveland SX, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s 250 Team General Manager Wil Hahn told us, “It’s kind of surreal. …This was fricken huge."

Can the Star Yamaha squad pull off another 250SX podium sweep in these final three rounds before the season is over?

Supercross

Daytona - 250SX East

March 8, 2014
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1 Blake Baggett Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA United States Kawasaki KX250F
2 Adam Cianciarulo Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX250F
3 Martin Davalos Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador Ecuador Kawasaki KX250F
Full Results
2014 Daytona SX 250SX podium sweep by Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki
2014 Daytona SX 250SX podium sweep by Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki Simon Cudby
Supercross

Cleveland - 250SX East

April 18, 2026
Huntington Bank Field
Cleveland, OH United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 2 - 1 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Landen Gordon Landen Gordon Murrieta, CA United States 4 - 2 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
3 Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 5 - 4 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
2026 Cleveland SX 250SX podium sweep by Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
2026 Cleveland SX 250SX podium sweep by Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Align Media
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